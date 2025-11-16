Angola’s Cabship Adopts AI To Improve Logistics Efficiency And Strengthen Local Capability

Cabship, an Angolan logistics company, is integrating artificial intelligence into its operations to increase efficiency and improve service delivery. Speaking with Energy Capital & Power at the Angola Oil & Gas 2025 conference and exhibition, General Manager Luis Da Silva underscored the company’s focus on technology and local development.

“We are adopting a lot of software enhanced by AI,” Da Silva said. “We are using tools that provide much clearer visibility into our operations through interactive dashboards, giving us live data that improves and speeds up decision-making.”

The company’s AI adoption is designed to move beyond traditional logistics practices by incorporating real-time data analytics and user-friendly dashboards. This shift enables Cabship to rely less on intuition and more on data-driven insights, improving responsiveness and overall service quality.

Da Silva also highlighted the company’s commitment to local expertise. “At Cabship, we are open to partnering with companies that have the necessary know-how that we need, but we are a company that is close to 100 percent Angolan. It’s an Angolan company and it’s managed by Angolans,” he said.

Cabship’s emphasis on local content extends to workforce development and ongoing training. “We are constantly investing in training so that our people are kept up-to-date with the latest technologies, the know-how that’s available,” Da Silva said. “We are sending some of our people outside of the country to get exposed and learn from others as well, and bringing that know-how into our culture.”