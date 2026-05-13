Amini, Foxconn and Bull Partner to Deploy Sovereign AI Infrastructure Across Africa and the Global South

Amini, a company building locally anchored AI and data infrastructure across Africa, has entered a strategic partnership with Taiwanese electronics manufacturer Foxconn and French state-owned high-performance computing firm Bull to accelerate sovereign AI infrastructure deployment across Africa and the Global South.

The partnership will give governments, telecom operators, financial institutions and energy companies access to industrial-grade AI data centre infrastructure that can be locally acquired, deployed and operated. It marks Foxconn’s first dedicated infrastructure programme focused on African markets, with Amini serving as its strategic partner across Africa and other emerging economies.

Amini has built one of Africa’s leading platforms for local compute and data capacity, working with governments and enterprises across multiple markets to strengthen domestic AI infrastructure. Through the new partnership, Foxconn’s advanced computing systems, server architecture and modular data centre technologies — already used by major global technology firms — will be made available to African and Global South institutions in configurations tailored to local operating conditions and regulatory frameworks.

Bull will support the initiative through systems integration and expertise spanning high-performance computing, AI platforms and regional AI ecosystems, building on its existing relationship with Amini.

French President Emmanuel Macron described the partnership as an example of a shared sovereignty agenda. “This partnership between Amini, Bull and Foxconn for me is a perfect example of this common sovereignty story: African, European and Taiwanese companies. All of us have to face this challenge of sovereignty and reducing our dependencies,” he said.

The alliance comes as Africa’s digital economy is projected to reach $1.5 trillion by 2030, with demand for AI-enabled services across finance, energy, public administration and telecommunications accelerating throughout the Global South. Africa’s data centre market is expected to grow from $3.49 billion in 2024 to $6.81 billion by 2030, with installed capacity forecast to triple to more than 3,460 megawatts over the same period. Industry estimates place Africa’s AI and data infrastructure value chain at between $20 billion and $30 billion in annual revenue by 2030.

The partnership will deploy modular AI data centre infrastructure engineered for markets where stable electricity supply, long construction cycles and large-scale capital expenditure remain major barriers to hyperscale deployments. The systems are designed to operate in variable power environments, can be deployed in less than 12 months and allow institutions to scale infrastructure incrementally based on demand. The model also enables in-country data hosting under domestic regulatory frameworks, supporting national data sovereignty requirements.

Kate Kallot, founder and CEO of Amini, said the model is designed to keep the economic value of AI close to where it is generated. “AI is becoming foundational infrastructure for every economy, yet most of the world still lacks the compute capacity required to participate on its own terms,” she said. “This partnership ensures that Africa and the Global South can acquire, own, and operate AI infrastructure locally, with sovereignty and long-term economic value at its core. The trillion-dollar demand for AI services across our markets will be met. The question is whether the infrastructure beneath it is held with us, or for us.”

Jesse Chao, head of AI and quantum at Foxconn, said African participation in the AI economy requires infrastructure built specifically for African operating conditions. “Africa’s participation in the AI economy depends on infrastructure designed for its conditions, not adapted from elsewhere,” he said. “This partnership brings Foxconn’s global capabilities into a market model built for sovereign ownership and long-term operational viability.”

The companies said the partnership is intended to ensure that more of the economic value generated by AI services remains within domestic economies rather than flowing to external infrastructure providers.

More information is available at https://www.amini.ai