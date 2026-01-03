AI’s Promise in African Classrooms Hampered by Digital Divide, Analysis Warns

Artificial intelligence holds promise for transforming education in Africa, but a widening digital divide threatens to turn the technology into another source of inequality rather than a tool for inclusion, a News24 analysis said.

A recent study cited in the analysis found that while many students are optimistic about AI’s potential to personalise learning and support teachers, basic infrastructure such as reliable electricity, internet access and trained educators remain major obstacles in many parts of the continent. Without investment in these fundamentals, AI risks becoming accessible only to better-resourced schools and communities, deepening existing inequities.

Africa’s digital divide reflects broader challenges on the continent. Many schools, particularly in rural and underserved areas, lack consistent power and internet connectivity, limiting students’ ability to benefit from advanced technologies. Experts have warned that without overcoming these barriers, AI’s benefits may bypass the most marginalised learners.

Educational technology advocates argue that AI could help tailor lessons to individual student needs, assist teachers with administrative tasks and support learning in multiple languages relevant to local contexts. However, these advantages depend on widespread access to digital infrastructure and teacher training, which remain uneven across countries and regions.

The analysis noted that addressing the digital divide requires coordinated investment from governments, the private sector and international partners to expand internet coverage, improve school facilities and equip teachers with the skills to integrate AI tools effectively in the classroom. Only then, proponents say, will AI fulfil its potential as an inclusive educational asset rather than exacerbate existing gaps in opportunity.

Critics also caution that policies must ensure equitable distribution of resources so that students in remote and low-income areas are not left behind as educational technologies evolve. Broader efforts to integrate AI education across curricula and build digital literacy are seen as key steps toward meaningful inclusion.

Overall, the analysis underscores that while AI offers exciting possibilities for African education, its success hinges on addressing basic infrastructure and access challenges to prevent the technology from reinforcing structural inequities.