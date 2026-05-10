African Youth Invited to Submit AI Innovation Cases for China-Africa Competition and Study Visit

The Secretariat of the Chinese Follow-up Committee of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation has launched an AI Case Innovation Competition and Study Visit for African Youth, inviting young Africans to submit artificial intelligence application cases for the chance to travel to China for exchange and study programmes.

The activity is part of the official roster of Key Activities for the 2026 China-Africa Year of People-to-People Exchanges. The year marks the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and African countries.

Held under the theme “AI for a Smarter Future, China and Africa Advancing Together on a New Journey,” the competition is open to youth from African countries for a broad solicitation of AI application cases. Submissions may focus on public well-being, scientific and technological progress, industrial application, cultural exchanges and talent development. Selected entries will be compiled into a case collection. Winners will receive certificates and prizes, and outstanding representatives will be invited to China for study visits and exchange activities.

Submissions are welcome across six key areas. The public well-being category covers innovative AI applications improving public service efficiency, optimizing social governance and enhancing public welfare. The scientific and technological progress category covers AI-enabled scientific research, results transfer and practical implementation contributing to technological advancement and innovation ecosystems. The industrial application category covers AI’s role in the digital transformation of traditional industries, the rise of emerging business models and the broader development of the digital economy. The cultural exchanges category covers AI applications promoting mutual learning among civilizations, innovation in cultural communication and cross-cultural exchange. The talent development category covers AI-enabled education focused on digital literacy, innovation and entrepreneurship support and skills training. A sixth category covers forward-looking, cross-sector AI applications that fall outside the named areas.

The competition is open to a broad range of African youth, including university students, young researchers at research institutions, representatives of startups and innovation teams, young professionals working in artificial intelligence and related fields, and other young people engaged in AI application practice or demonstrating innovation potential and experience.

Case submissions are open until May 29, with evaluation running from May 30 to June 12. Study visit arrangements will be announced separately.

Registration is available at: https://ecnxdbgxnkac.feishu.cn/share/base/form/shrcnOZjhi7LTFB6eLAFb6ej5Ve