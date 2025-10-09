Zambia Seeks AfDB Support to Build AI-Driven Polytechnics and Innovation Village for Future Workforce

Zambia’s Minister of Technology and Science Felix C. Mutati has urged the African Development Bank (AfDB) to strengthen its collaboration with the country by supporting the establishment of AI-driven polytechnics and the University of Zambia’s (UNZA) Innovation Village (I-Village).

The appeal is part of Zambia’s broader strategy to equip its workforce with future-ready skills in emerging technologies, particularly artificial intelligence (AI), to boost productivity in critical economic sectors such as mining and agriculture.

Building on the Success of STEP

Minister Mutati made the appeal during a visit by AfDB Senior Vice President Marie-Laure Akin-Olugbade to the University of Zambia, where stakeholders celebrated the completion of the Skills and Training Enhancement Project (STEP).

Launched in 2013 with a $29.4 million investment, STEP significantly strengthened Zambia’s higher education infrastructure and technical capacity.

According to UNZA Vice Chancellor Professor Mundia Muya, the project modernized lecture theatres, upgraded laboratories in the Schools of Engineering and Mines, and enhanced industry collaboration by enabling commercial testing services.

The project has benefited more than 150,000 students and awarded over 11,400 scholarships, with 24% going to women, promoting gender inclusion in STEM disciplines. The investment also helped UNZA meet the Higher Education Act of 2021 requirements by increasing the number of PhD-qualified academic staff.

Investing in People and Innovation

Ms. Akin-Olugbade praised the project’s “lasting legacy” in Zambia’s education system, emphasizing that “investing in people is the surest path to driving Africa’s growth.”

Both the AfDB and the Zambian government agreed that the next phase of collaboration should focus on emerging technologies and innovation, aligning with Zambia’s Vision 2031, which targets 3 million tons of copper production and 10 million tons of agricultural output.

Strategic Priorities: AI and Polytechnic Development

Minister Mutati outlined two main areas for future AfDB support:

Innovation Hub Support — Backing the creation of UNZA’s Innovation Village (I-Village), which will connect academia, government, and industry to drive research, entrepreneurship, and digital innovation. Polytechnic Development — Establishing new AI-focused polytechnics dedicated to technical and vocational education aligned with digital technologies and the Fourth Industrial Revolution.

Mutati emphasized Zambia’s shift toward co-investment models over traditional aid. “The old Africa of gifts is long gone,” he said. “Zambia is ready to co-invest in future projects to ensure sustainability and ownership.”

A Vision for Africa’s Digital Future

Professor Muya said the proposed Innovation Village will focus on transformative sectors such as Agritech, Healthtech, Fintech, and Precision Mining, aligning UNZA’s priorities with Zambia’s Vision 2030 and the African Union’s Agenda 2063.

The visit reaffirmed Zambia’s commitment to leveraging innovation, partnerships, and digital transformation to prepare its citizens for a competitive, technology-driven global economy.

“By building AI-driven education and research ecosystems,” Mutati said, “Zambia can lead Africa’s transition toward sustainable, knowledge-based growth.”