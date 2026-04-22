AI Is Creating Jobs in Africa, But Not the Jobs You May Think

Artificial intelligence is moving from experimentation to operational deployment across African enterprises, reshaping both how organisations function and the types of roles being created, according to Cloud23, a Johannesburg-based enterprise software and AI advisory firm.

Cloud23 works across multiple African markets and provides enterprise digital transformation and AI implementation services to large organisations. Its client base includes major financial institutions such as Standard Bank, Absa, Capitec, Stanlib, and Stanbic entities across the continent. The company has also been recognised for its work in enterprise software and large-scale AI-driven digital transformation programmes internationally.

The African Development Bank estimates AI could add up to 1 trillion dollars in additional GDP across Africa by 2035 as adoption scales across the continent’s private sector.

Global AI model development led by companies such as OpenAI, Microsoft, Anthropic, and Salesforce is increasing the utility of AI systems for organisations, enabling integration and operational use in real business environments.

AI adoption is shifting the nature of work in Africa

Pnet reports that demand for AI professionals in South Africa alone has increased by nearly 96% since 2020, according to its July 2025 Job Market Trends Report.

This demand is increasingly concentrated in AI-related implementation and operational roles within African organisations, including AI change managers, AI product managers, integration specialists, implementation engineers, data engineers, automation specialists, solution architects, data analysts, AI operations specialists, and systems support specialists.

Rather than being limited to individual productivity use cases, AI is increasingly embedded in enterprise systems across functions such as sales, customer operations, finance, risk detection, and back-office automation.

This shift is driving demand for capabilities in data management, systems integration, workflow automation, governance, and organisational change.

Grant Thornton research estimates that organisations with fully integrated AI are nearly four times more likely to report revenue growth than those still in pilot stages (58% versus 15%).

The key constraint is no longer access to AI tools, but the ability to operationalise them within complex organisational environments.

These roles require a combination of technical and non-technical skills, reflecting capabilities already present in many emerging market contexts.

This represents a growing opportunity for African talent, particularly in urban centres such as Johannesburg, to compete more strongly in global AI implementation markets.

International demand for Africa-based AI talent is also increasing, particularly for roles focused on deployment and systems integration.

From experimentation to operational scale in Africa

Boston Consulting Group research shows that 59% of African companies plan to invest more than 50 million dollars in AI in 2026, signalling a broader shift toward scaled deployment across the continent.

“Africa’s talent is highly capable, technically strong, and tested in complex markets,” said Ram Ramakrishnan, Founder of Cloud23.

“The region is well positioned to play a central role in how AI is operationalised at scale, particularly in implementation-heavy environments.”

Fallon: Proof point of applied AI and African talent demand

Cloud23’s AI-powered revenue system, Fallon, built on Salesforce’s Agentforce platform, operates inside enterprise CRM environments and reflects how AI is being deployed in live production systems. It supports forecasting, deal tracking, and retention risk analysis as part of day-to-day enterprise workflows.

Its development and deployment also reflects growing demand for African talent in building and operationalising enterprise AI systems across implementation, integration, and systems engineering disciplines.

About Cloud23

Cloud23 is a Johannesburg-based enterprise software development and AI advisory firm founded in 2021. The company provides digital transformation, platform implementation, managed services, and custom software solutions. It holds more than 600 Salesforce accreditations.