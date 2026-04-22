Google Earmarks $750 Million to Help Cloud Partners Sell AI Agents to Enterprises

Google has set aside $750 million to help its Cloud partners sell artificial intelligence agents to enterprise customers, the company announced at its Google Cloud Next conference in Las Vegas this week.

The funding is available to partners ranging from startups to large consulting firms and can be used for costs including Gemini proof-of-concept projects, Google forward-deployed engineers, cloud credits and deployment rebates.

Google also highlighted a range of startups that have signed on to or expanded their use of Google Cloud. Among the more prominent names:

Lovable , a fast-growing coding startup that was on a $400 million annual recurring revenue track as of February, is expanding its Google Cloud use by launching a new coding agent through Google’s enterprise app marketplace.

, a fast-growing coding startup that was on a $400 million annual recurring revenue track as of February, is expanding its Google Cloud use by launching a new coding agent through Google’s enterprise app marketplace. Notion , the AI-infused document productivity app most recently valued at approximately $11 billion, is using Google’s Gemini models to power text and image generation features.

, the AI-infused document productivity app most recently valued at approximately $11 billion, is using Google’s Gemini models to power text and image generation features. Gamma , an AI-powered presentation tool recently valued at $2.1 billion, is using Google’s Nano Banana 2 image model alongside other Google Cloud features.

, an AI-powered presentation tool recently valued at $2.1 billion, is using Google’s Nano Banana 2 image model alongside other Google Cloud features. Inferact , a commercial inference startup from the creators of the open-source project vLLM, is accessing Nvidia GPUs through Google Cloud.

, a commercial inference startup from the creators of the open-source project vLLM, is accessing Nvidia GPUs through Google Cloud. ComfyUI, a popular open-source tool for creating AI-generated images and multimedia, is also using Nano Banana 2 and other Cloud features.

Additional startups highlighted by Google include: