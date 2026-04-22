Valeo Opens AI Development Center in Cairo, Marking 20 Years of Egypt Operations

French automotive technology company Valeo has opened an artificial intelligence development center in Cairo, marking the 20th anniversary of its Egypt operations and reinforcing the country’s position as a global software development hub.

The launch was attended by Egypt’s Minister of Communications and Information Technology Raafat Hendy, Valeo Group CEO Christophe Périllat and Information Technology Industry Development Agency CEO Ahmed Elzaher, among other senior officials.

The Cairo center will initially employ 35 engineers, with plans to expand to more than 100 specialists. It focuses on two objectives: accelerating AI integration across Valeo’s global operations to boost productivity, and developing tools for next-generation smart mobility software.

Valeo Egypt, established in 2005, has grown into the largest software research and development center in North Africa and the largest within the Valeo Group worldwide, contributing approximately 50% of the company’s global software output and delivering around four million research and development hours annually. Its 3,000 engineers develop core software for technologies including automated parking systems, digital cockpits, powertrain systems for electric vehicles and smart lighting.

As of the first quarter of 2026, 35% of all validated software code produced by Valeo globally is generated using AI, following the deployment of coding assistance tools to all of the company’s software engineers worldwide.

Hendy said the launch reinforces Egypt’s standing as a global research and development hub. “The AI Development Center crowns Valeo’s presence here, reinforcing Egypt’s position as a global R&D hub and showcasing the country’s engineering excellence and competitiveness in high-value innovation,” he said.

Périllat said the center aligns with the company’s global strategy of integrating AI into all engineering activities, particularly software development. Elzaher said Valeo’s two-decade presence in Egypt demonstrates the depth of the country’s digital talent pool and reflects effective collaboration between the government and global technology companies.

Valeo is listed on the Paris Stock Exchange, employs approximately 100,000 people in 29 countries and recorded revenues of approximately 20.9 billion euros in 2025.