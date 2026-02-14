Zambia Partners With Liquid Intelligent Technologies to Support Youth AI Challenge

Zambia’s Ministry of Technology and Science has partnered with E-Mark Zambia and Liquid Intelligent Technologies to support the country’s participation in the United Nations AI for Good – Robotics for Good Youth Challenge 2025-2026.

The initiative will culminate at the global finals in Geneva, Switzerland, and aims to equip young Zambians with skills in artificial intelligence and robotics to address real-world challenges. The 2026 global theme focuses on food security.

Technology and Science Minister Felix Mutati said the partnership reflects a national commitment to empowering youth through innovation. He commended Liquid Intelligent Technologies for connecting more than 1,300 schools to the internet, describing the effort as transformative for education and digital inclusion.

Mutati also praised E-Mark Zambia for fostering innovation among young people and encouraging them to apply AI and robotics to national development challenges.

He said Zambia’s participation in Geneva is aimed at achieving global competitiveness, not symbolic attendance. The minister outlined four priorities: talent identification and development; strong mentorship and private sector partnerships; access to quality resources and materials; and government coordination to mobilize support and bridge funding gaps.

The government has pledged to mobilize required resources before the national finals in March 2026, allowing participants to focus fully on preparing for the July 2026 global competition.

Liquid Intelligent Technologies Acting Chief Executive Officer Mwendamo Mazaba announced a financial contribution of 250,000 kwacha to support Zambia’s Road to Geneva programme. He said the company’s support will also include mentorship, technical coaching and capacity-building through its network of engineers and technology professionals.

Mazaba said the partnership reflects confidence in Zambia’s youth and underscores the role of collaboration in accelerating national development.

E-Mark Zambia Chief Executive Officer Mwanza said the initiative is part of the broader United Nations AI for Good framework and targets young innovators aged 10 to 18. The Robotics for Good Youth Challenge encourages participants to develop AI- and robotics-based solutions to pressing issues, including food security.

He cited examples such as smart, solar-powered irrigation systems designed by Zambian students and announced that national finals will take place on March 31, 2026, following a nationwide call for entries.

Mwanza said Zambia will compete against more than 50 countries and emphasized that the programme represents a national effort rather than a single institution’s initiative. He called on additional partners to join the effort, describing investment in youth innovation as an investment in Zambia’s long-term technological development.

Officials said the partnership marks a milestone in strengthening youth-driven innovation and positioning Zambia as an emerging technology hub in Southern Africa.