Zambia Becomes First African Nation to Join Global AI-in-Health Regulatory Network

Zambia has become the first African country to join the HealthAI Global Regulatory Network, marking a significant step toward strengthening responsible oversight of artificial intelligence in health. The Global Agency for Responsible AI in Health announced the milestone following the signing of a cooperation agreement between Zambia’s Ministry of Health and HealthAI.

The agreement was signed by Joma Tambatamba Simuyi, permanent secretary for administration at the Ministry of Health, and HealthAI CEO Ricardo Baptista Leite. The signing was later formalized during a ceremony in Lusaka attended by HealthAI leadership, including Chief Scientist Peiling Yap and Chief Regulatory Officer Paul Campbell. HealthAI teams are currently in Zambia to support the first phase of in-country capacity-building work.

The partnership launches a collaboration to share best practices, strengthen regulatory capacity and advance international efforts to ensure the safe, effective and equitable use of AI in health. Zambia will work with other Global Regulatory Network members — including the United Kingdom, Singapore and India — on ethics protocols, oversight tools and monitoring of emerging AI practices.

HealthAI said Zambia’s participation reflects its ambition to lead on health innovation in Africa while prioritizing patient safety and responsible adoption of new technologies.

“We are honored to welcome Zambia as the first African nation to join the HealthAI Global Regulatory Network,” Baptista Leite said. “Africa must have an active voice in shaping the future of AI governance in health, and Zambia brings invaluable perspectives that will enrich our global network.”

HealthAI supports countries by connecting regulators, innovators and health professionals with training, tools and risk-monitoring systems designed to ensure transparency and safety in AI-driven health solutions. Its programs emphasize capacity building, knowledge sharing and international collaboration.

Zambia now joins pioneer members such as Indonesia, Brazil, India, Vietnam, Singapore and the United Kingdom. Through the network, regulators can monitor risks, strengthen governance frameworks and access a global directory of registered AI health tools.

The HealthAI Global Regulatory Network was created to help regulators build trust, improve safety and accelerate responsible innovation by sharing standards, early warnings and best-practice approaches. Ten initial “Pioneer Countries” are helping shape the network’s development and contribute to its global framework for safe and equitable AI deployment.

HealthAI, an independent nonprofit, works with governments and global health institutions to promote equitable access to AI-powered innovations and ensure that new technologies benefit patients regardless of income or geography.