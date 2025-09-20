Yamify Launches AI Platform for Freelancers with Backing from Early Paystack Investor

Yamify, a developer-first AI platform that allows freelancers and web agencies to deploy AI stacks in under a minute, has officially launched with $100,000 in funding from Felix Anane, an early backer of Paystack.

Founded by Luc Okalobé, Yamify positions itself as the “Heroku for AI tools in Africa,” enabling users to spin up GPU-powered AI tools from African data centers in less than 60 seconds. The company operates from San Francisco, Lagos, Johannesburg, Kinshasa and Brazzaville.

Yamify went into private beta in July 2025 and has already attracted fintechs and web agencies across five cities, with more than 300 users on its waitlist. It is now seeking $500,000 in seed funding.

The startup will use new funds to launch its Model Context Protocol (MCP), allowing users to rapidly move from ideas to functional AI prototypes. It also plans to embed forward engineers directly into client organizations to speed up AI adoption.

“Africa should not wait to be included in the AI wave — we should build it,” said Okalobé. “At Yamify, we believe in community-led AI infrastructure made for Africa and the world.”