WPP, Google Extend 5-Year Partnership with $400M Investment to Power AI-Driven Marketing

WPP and Google have announced a five-year expansion of their strategic partnership, committing to advance AI, cloud technology, and marketing innovation. The collaboration is designed to reshape how brands engage customers across creative, media, commerce, and experience domains — pushing beyond efficiency gains to unlock new growth potential.

The renewed agreement includes a $400 million spending commitment from WPP toward Google technologies. The funds will support WPP’s efforts to embed AI throughout its services, particularly via WPP Open, the company’s AI platform for marketing.

“By delivering bespoke AI solutions and enabling hyper-relevant campaigns with unprecedented scale and speed, we’re accelerating innovation across every facet of marketing to drive unparalleled growth and impact,” said Cindy Rose, CEO of WPP.

On the Google side, Thomas Kurian, CEO of Google Cloud, emphasized shared ambition:

“Our expanded partnership with WPP is built on a shared vision to harness the power of generative and agentic AI to transform business outcomes.”

Kurian added that Google will enable WPP to build on its AI-optimized technology stack, advancing the evolution of the marketing tech ecosystem.

Lorraine Twohill, Google’s SVP of Global Marketing, reiterated the depth of collaboration:

“WPP has been working closely with us on AI tools and innovations built with Gemini — all focused on driving brand love and real business growth through truly helpful experiences.”

Under this partnership, brands will be able to create hyper-relevant campaigns in days, not months, applying real-time personalization at scale across integrated marketing and commerce journeys.

By aligning WPP’s creativity and agency network with Google’s AI and cloud infrastructure, the partnership aims to define next-generation standards for marketing in an era driven by data, automation, and intelligence.