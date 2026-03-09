University of Venda Partners With African Technology Forum to Advance AI Education and Innovation

The University of Venda has signed a five-year memorandum of understanding with the African Technology Forum to advance artificial intelligence education, digital innovation and technology-driven talent development, the institutions announced Friday.

The signing ceremony was held at the university’s Council Chambers in Thohoyandou on March 6. The partnership establishes a structured framework for cooperation between the two institutions, with a shared goal of equipping students with future-ready digital skills while strengthening research capacity and innovation ecosystems within higher education.

Under the agreement, several African Technology Forum initiatives — including the ATF AI School, the ATF AI Challenge and other emerging programs — will be implemented in collaboration with the university to give students practical exposure to emerging technologies.

Vice-Chancellor and Principal Bernard Nthambeleni described the memorandum as strategically aligned with the university’s Strategy 2026-2030, which prioritizes biodiversity, entrepreneurship and innovation. He stressed that the partnership must deliver measurable outcomes and said the university’s executive leadership has been mobilized to ensure successful implementation. “The collaboration will empower students from all faculties to engage meaningfully with emerging technologies and contribute to solving real-world challenges,” he said.

Ntsoaki Mohapi, ATF’s South Africa country lead, said the initiative would help advance AI capabilities, foster local innovation and support the development of practical solutions with real impact across African communities. She emphasized that ATF is committed to ensuring no student is left behind in the global AI revolution.

Academic leaders across the university welcomed the partnership. Faculty of Science, Engineering and Agriculture Executive Dean Natasha Potgieter expressed enthusiasm about hosting an ATF Student Chapter at the university, noting it would provide students with AI skills, mentorship from global experts and hands-on innovation opportunities in sectors including healthcare, agriculture and education. She added that a joint steering committee would be established to strengthen collaboration and expand the program’s reach.

Acting Executive Dean of the Faculty of Humanities, Social Sciences and Education Tawanda Runhare highlighted the potential of the partnership to integrate science, technology and indigenous knowledge systems, calling it a unique opportunity to ensure that technological innovation is rooted in African contexts and responsive to societal needs.

Deputy Vice-Chancellor for Research and Postgraduate Studies Fulufhelo Netswera closed the ceremony by emphasizing that the true measure of the partnership’s success would lie in translating the agreement into concrete programs that promote entrepreneurship, innovation and technology-driven opportunities for students, researchers and the broader university community.