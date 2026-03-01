University of Johannesburg Receives 1.5 Million Rand Grant to Reform TVET Colleges Through AI Research

A 1.5 million rand grant from the Insurance Sector Education and Training Authority has given renewed hope to South Africa’s troubled technical and vocational education sector, funding two research projects designed to modernize the country’s Technical and Vocational Education and Training colleges and align them with the demands of a rapidly changing economy.

The grant has been awarded to Professor Tankiso Moloi, executive dean of the College of Business and Economics at the University of Johannesburg and a leading expert in risk management, artificial intelligence and digital transformation. Moloi has been appointed as principal investigator to lead both studies.

The first project, titled “Strengthening Institutional Capacity and Industry Alignment in TVET Colleges,” will focus on ensuring that vocational training institutions are better equipped to produce graduates who meet the specific needs of the insurance and broader financial sectors, with an emphasis on AI and environmental, social and governance principles. The second project will explore the intersection of AI and ESG criteria within the context of South Africa’s shift toward a sustainable energy future under the country’s Just Energy Transition framework.

Moloi said the research addresses two critical pillars of the national economy. “This grant allows us to tackle two of the most critical pillars of our economy: vocational excellence and technological sustainability,” he said. “The insurance sector is undergoing a massive transformation; by focusing on AI and ESG, we are helping the industry navigate the complexities of the Just Energy Transition while ensuring that no one is left behind.”

He added that strengthening alignment between TVET colleges and the insurance industry is essential to building a sustainable pipeline of talent prepared for the future of work. “We are committed to producing insights that are both practical and transformative, ensuring that AI and ESG principles are integrated into the fabric of South African business and education,” he said.

Professor Refilwe Phaswana-Mafuya, deputy vice chancellor for research and innovation at the University of Johannesburg, said the grant reflects the institution’s standing as a leader in society-centered research. “This funding allows us to delve into the very heart of South Africa’s developmental challenges,” she said. “This work is not just an academic exercise — it is a blueprint for national progress.”

South Africa’s TVET colleges have long been hampered by poor governance, underfunding, inadequate infrastructure and a lack of accountability. Researchers and officials say the two studies could offer practical pathways to reform by producing findings that bridge the gap between academic theory, vocational training and the evolving demands of the modern economy.