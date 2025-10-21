University of Johannesburg Launches Africa’s First AI and the Law Institute to Shape the Future of Ethical Innovation

The University of Johannesburg (UJ) has marked its 20th anniversary year with the launch of the AI and the Law Institute, a landmark initiative that cements its leadership in Africa’s legal, ethical, and technological transformation.

Unveiled on Friday, 17 October 2025, at the UJ Arts Centre on the Auckland Park Kingsway Campus, the Institute represents a bold step in advancing responsible innovation and regulatory readiness in the age of Artificial Intelligence (AI).

A Vision Rooted in Justice and Innovation

Speaking at the ceremony, Professor Letlhokwa George Mpedi, UJ Vice-Chancellor and Principal, described the new Institute as a deeply personal project grounded in his passion for the intersection of law, technology, and ethics.

“Today, our Faculty of Law is launching the AI and the Law Institute, a project close to my heart,” Prof Mpedi said. “I have long been passionate about the intersection of artificial intelligence and the law, having written extensively on the subject.”

Prof Mpedi co-authored Artificial Intelligence and the Law (Springer, 2024) with Professor Tshilidzi Marwala, Rector of the United Nations University and UN Under-Secretary-General, and noted that the two are finalising another publication, Artificial Intelligence and Employment Law.

“This Institute marks another pivotal moment for UJ,” Mpedi added, “as it seeks to advance responsible and ethical innovation where technology, justice, and human dignity converge.”

Defining the Legal Frontiers of AI

The AI and the Law Institute will serve as a continental hub for the development of legal, regulatory, and ethical frameworks governing AI and emerging technologies.

Its research and teaching agenda spans:

AI regulation within constitutional and human rights contexts

within constitutional and human rights contexts Ethical and transparent algorithm deployment

Legal education reform to build AI fluency among lawyers

to build AI fluency among lawyers Policy design for equitable and accountable AI governance

Deputy Chief Justice Dunstan Mlambo, delivering the keynote address, described the Institute as “a welcome addition” to the legal ecosystem, emphasizing its potential to guide judicial and regulatory thinking in a rapidly changing digital era.

Scholarship Meets Societal Impact

A distinguished legal scholar and NRF-rated researcher, Prof Mpedi’s career has explored how law adapts to technological and social change. His collaborations with global figures such as Prof Marwala underscore UJ’s international leadership in AI-related legal research.

Having completed executive programmes at Oxford’s Saïd Business School and the Harvard Kennedy School — including Leading in Artificial Intelligence: Exploring Technology and Policy — Prof Mpedi has long advocated for Africa’s proactive participation in global digital governance.

Through the Institute, UJ will:

Promote interdisciplinary research bridging law, ethics, and technology

bridging law, ethics, and technology Offer innovative academic programmes on AI and digital regulation

on AI and digital regulation Advise policymakers on contextually relevant AI laws

Foster public dialogue around fairness, transparency, and accountability in AI

Building on UJ’s 4IR Legacy

The initiative extends UJ’s Fourth Industrial Revolution (4IR) strategy, which integrates digital transformation across faculties — from health and engineering to humanities and law — ensuring technological progress remains grounded in ethical reflection and social purpose.

“Our responsibility extends beyond treating AI as a technological tool,” Mpedi said in closing. “It demands legal imagination, ethical rigour, and a commitment to justice. Through this Institute, UJ is not just responding to global change — we are shaping it for Africa and the world.”

The launch of the AI and the Law Institute positions the University of Johannesburg as a continental leader in AI governance and legal innovation, setting a new benchmark for how African institutions can align technological progress with human-centered justice.