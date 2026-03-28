University of Cape Town to Build Africa’s Largest AI-Dedicated GPU Compute Cluster

The University of Cape Town is set to establish what it describes as Africa’s largest GPU-intensive compute cluster dedicated to artificial intelligence research, in a move it says will shift the continent’s researchers from consumers of global AI technologies to active contributors at the frontier of innovation.

The African Compute Initiative forms part of the AI for Development program, a 58 million pound partnership between the U.K. government’s Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office and Canada’s International Development Research Centre. It aims to address long-standing infrastructure constraints that have limited Africa’s ability to develop and scale AI technologies locally.

The infrastructure will be housed in UCT’s upgraded High-Performance Computing Data Centre and is expected to support model training, fine-tuning, inference and large-scale simulations. Research applications will include climate modeling and environmental simulations, epidemiological and health forecasting, natural language processing for African languages and astronomical simulations.

“African researchers have the ideas and the talent, but they have been held back by a lack of access to the computing power that AI development demands,” said Jonathan Shock, associate professor of applied mathematics at UCT and interim director of the UCT AI initiative. “The African Compute Initiative changes that. It means researchers and students across Africa can work at the frontier of AI, not just consume what is built elsewhere.”

The cluster is scheduled to become operational within 12 months, targeting around 100 active users in its first year and scaling to 300 users across at least five institutions within three years.

The initiative builds on UCT’s existing expertise through the Inter-University Institute for Data-Intensive Astronomy, which operates the ilifu research cloud. That platform has supported more than 1,000 researchers in fields including astronomy and bioinformatics since 2015 and currently serves more than 600 active users. The system runs on OpenStack and Ceph technologies, which will also underpin the new cluster, reducing deployment risk and accelerating implementation.

Beyond UCT, the initiative will extend access to labs and research hubs across Africa, with onboarding programs and training workshops focused on early-career researchers and underrepresented groups. A social science research component led by Annette Hübschle from UCT’s Global Risk Governance Programme, supported by the Mozilla Foundation, will analyze access patterns, identify participation barriers and develop frameworks for equitable allocation of computing resources.

The project also incorporates environmental sustainability measures, including a planned 180-kilowatt-peak solar photovoltaic installation on UCT’s upper campus expected to generate between 220 and 240 megawatt-hours of renewable energy annually, offsetting approximately 200 tonnes of carbon dioxide each year.