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Regional Spotlights

UNDP and Senegal Sign Digital Transformation Partnership Covering AI, Governance and Inclusion

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The United Nations Development Programme and Senegal’s Ministry of Communication, Telecommunications and Digital Economy have signed a memorandum of understanding to strengthen collaboration on digital transformation across the country.

The partnership will focus on digital governance, digital inclusion, artificial intelligence and innovation, according to a statement from UNDP Senegal. It is designed to support Senegal’s broader digital transformation agenda by leveraging technology to enhance public services, expand access to digital opportunities and foster innovation across sectors.

Both parties said they intend to drive initiatives that promote inclusive digital development while positioning Senegal as a growing hub for digital innovation in the region.

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