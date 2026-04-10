Uganda and UK Partner to Scale AI-Enabled Digital Skills Training Across the Country

Uganda’s Ministry of ICT and National Guidance has engaged partners under the UK Digital Access Programme to explore scalable approaches to expanding digital skills training across the country, with AI-enabled learning systems emerging as a central focus of the discussions.

The meeting brought together representatives from the British High Commission and implementing partners to address persistent barriers to digital training, including limited connectivity, high costs and an uneven distribution of qualified trainers. Discussions centered on moving beyond small-scale training efforts toward models capable of reaching millions of citizens.

Permanent Secretary Aminah Zawedde said Uganda’s digital transformation agenda is built on a structured, coordinated national approach. “Uganda’s approach to digital transformation is deliberate and structured. We are not just looking to increase access but to ensure that infrastructure, skills, security, and innovation move together. Any partnership must align with this national framework if it is to deliver meaningful impact,” she said.

AI-enabled learning systems — which combine artificial intelligence with human instruction and can function in low-connectivity environments — were highlighted as a promising solution to the limitations of traditional training models.

Charles W. Juma, country lead and adviser for the Digital Access Programme at the British High Commission in Kenya, said achieving meaningful digital inclusion requires a system-wide approach. “Expanding digital access is not just about connectivity. It is about ensuring that people have the right skills to use digital tools productively. That requires coordination, clear frameworks, and solutions that can scale,” he said.

The meeting also explored the development of a national digital skills curriculum to standardize training nationwide and align it with national priorities. Partners indicated readiness to support curriculum development and share lessons from Kenya, where similar frameworks have been implemented.

Zawedde emphasized the importance of content governance, particularly given Uganda’s young population, saying digital learning solutions must align with national education standards and safeguard users.

Both parties agreed to begin with pilot deployments to test new training models, generate evidence and refine approaches before scaling nationally. The partnership is expected to be formalized through a memorandum of understanding covering curriculum development, pilot implementation and institutional collaboration.