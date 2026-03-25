UAE EdTech Firm and AfricAI Sign Deal to Launch AI-Powered Learning Initiative Across Nigeria

UAE-based education technology company Alef Education has signed a memorandum of understanding with Nigeria-based AfricAI to improve foundational education across Africa through a large-scale digital learning initiative, with Nigeria as the first market.

Under the agreement, the two companies will launch NextGen Learning Nigeria, a strategic initiative designed to deliver scalable, technology-enabled education solutions aligned with Nigeria’s national education priorities. AfricAI operates across 18 African countries.

Alef Education will serve as the technology and implementation partner, providing its AI-driven learning platform, customized content, deployment planning, educator training programs and real-time learning analytics. Core subjects will include English, mathematics, science, public safety awareness, climate literacy and civic education, with a focus on expanding access to quality education in underserved communities.

Geoffrey Alphonso, CEO of Alef Education, said the partnership creates a model that can be replicated across the continent. “By combining our advanced technology with AfricAI’s regional expertise, we are creating a model that strengthens foundational learning in Nigeria and lays the groundwork for expansion across other African markets,” he said.

HRH Prince Malik Ado-Ibrahim, executive chairman of AfricAI, said the initiative is designed to equip Nigerian students with skills needed for an AI-driven global economy. “Nigeria’s greatest resource is the intelligence and potential of its young people,” he said.

The initiative builds on Alef Education’s existing deployment in Morocco and is aligned with the recently signed UAE-Nigeria Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement, which has highlighted growing collaboration between the two countries in AI, education and human capital development.