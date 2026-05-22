Tunisia Integrates AI Into Customs Risk System to Detect Fraud and Speed Up Cargo Clearance

Tunisia has integrated an artificial intelligence module into its national customs risk management system, aiming to improve fraud detection, reduce manual inspections and speed up cargo clearance as part of broader efforts to modernize customs operations.

The announcement was made in a statement released May 16 by Tunisia’s Directorate General of Customs following a meeting of the central customs risk management committee in Tunis.

The new tool uses machine learning algorithms to process large volumes of customs data and automatically identify transactions considered at high risk of fraud. The system analyzes several indicators including the type of goods, country of origin, declared value, import history and the profiles of economic operators. Through these predictive models, customs authorities aim to improve the targeting of suspicious shipments, reduce routine manual inspections and accelerate the clearance of low-risk cargo.

The rollout is part of a wider push to modernize Tunisia’s customs system to support foreign trade and improve administrative efficiency. Authorities are also developing “Sinda 2,” a next-generation digital platform designed to connect the various government agencies involved in customs operations, with the first phase expected to become operational by the end of 2026.

Tunisia has also expanded international partnerships to accelerate customs digitalization. In April, Tunisian customs authorities launched a joint project with South Korea to develop an integrated electronic system aimed at further digitizing customs procedures and improving transparency in exchanges with businesses.

The modernization effort reflects growing economic and security concerns. According to figures released by the customs administration, nearly 4,000 customs-related cases were recorded during the first quarter of 2026, involving seized goods worth more than 51 million Tunisian dinars, or about $17.6 million. The seizures included foreign currency, gold, ammunition cartridges, clothing and smuggled products.

Through the use of AI, Tunisian authorities hope to strengthen customs risk management, shorten processing times and improve the country’s logistics competitiveness. The initiative reflects a broader global trend among customs administrations, where automated data-analysis tools increasingly help secure trade flows while facilitating legitimate commerce.