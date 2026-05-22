Egypt’s Klivvr Launches K.ai, an Interactive AI Financial Assistant for Fintech Users

Egyptian fintech app Klivvr has launched K.ai, which it describes as the first interactive AI financial assistant built into a fintech application in Egypt, in a move aimed at redefining personal money management in the local market.

K.ai is designed to give users clearer and easier control over their financial information through a conversational interface within the app, rather than simply displaying statistics and numbers. The assistant helps users understand spending patterns, track expenses and review recent transactions, and can also search for the best available offers on various products and calculate expected installment values instantly.

Klivvr said it has invested more than $10 million in technology development since launch, as part of a broader vision to build a smarter, easier digital financial experience. The company said K.ai represents a qualitative leap in the Egyptian market as the first financial application in the country to embed an interactive AI experience within a commercial financial services app.

“Today, we are opening a new chapter in the history of fintech in Egypt,” said Onsi Sawiris, co-founder of Klivvr. “With K.ai, we are giving Egyptians the first interactive AI financial assistant ever built into a fintech app in the country — one that speaks the user’s language, understands their daily life, and transforms their relationship with money into a simple conversation. From day one, we believed that Egyptians deserve a financial experience as advanced as anything in the world, and today, we are proving it. K.ai is not just a new feature; it marks the beginning of a new era in how Egyptians interact with their money.”

Nils Bachtler, co-founder and CEO, said the focus was on making the technology blend naturally into daily life. “True innovation in fintech is not just about launching new features, but about building products whose use blends naturally into people’s daily lives,” he said. “With K.ai, we are focusing on developing an experience that makes access to financial information and decision-making related to spending and purchasing easier and faster, in a way that aligns with the digital generation’s lifestyle.”

Omar Sherif, co-founder and CTO, said the company was built as a data-driven business with AI in mind. “We built Klivvr from the ground up as a data-driven company because we always believed AI could play a real role in improving how people manage their money,” he said. “With K.ai, customers can ask questions, understand their finances more clearly, and get instant visibility into their Klivvr account whenever they need it. Our goal is to create a banking experience that feels more personal, transparent, and genuinely useful in everyday life.”

Klivvr was founded by a team of technology experts and entrepreneurs to provide financial solutions aligned with the demands of the digital age and to support financial inclusion. The company said it continues to develop its technical ecosystem to give users greater control over their daily financial affairs, reinforcing its position in the future of digital financial services.