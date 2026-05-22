Egrobots Launches Arab World’s First Autonomous Harvesting Robot, Fully Built by Egyptian Engineers

Cairo-based deeptech and intelligent robotics company Egrobots has launched the first autonomous agricultural harvesting robot fully developed by Egyptian engineers — a first for both Egypt and the Arab world.

Built on computer vision, AI and autonomous navigation systems, the robot identifies ripe crops, determines optimal harvesting paths and executes tasks with minimal human intervention. It can be equipped with up to four robotic arms operating simultaneously and is capable of running 24/7, achieving a productivity rate of approximately 160 kilograms per hour. The launch demonstrates Egypt’s growing capability to design and manufacture comprehensive AI-powered robotic solutions locally.

Agricultural labour shortages and rising operational costs are pressing challenges across the Middle East and North Africa, and Egrobots aims to address them with its autonomous harvesting solutions. The company has built a sophisticated physical AI system from the ground up using Egyptian engineering talent — evidence, it argues, that the region’s startups can move from being AI application users to deeptech creators.

The robot’s flexible and scalable design allows it to adapt across different farm environments and crop types, positioning it as a practical solution for large-scale agricultural operations rather than a niche deployment. The system is designed to operate continuously, directly addressing the seasonal labour shortages and rising costs facing the agricultural sector across the region.

Egrobots was founded by a team with more than 50 years of collective experience in robotics and industrial systems, and specializes in physical AI — developing systems that interact with and operate in the physical world. The company has already delivered real-world deployments, including a traffic robot developed in collaboration with the Egyptian Ministry of Interior, demonstrating a track record of taking autonomous systems from concept to operational deployment in demanding public sector environments.

The company is a graduate of the Google for Startups programme and a member of the NVIDIA Inception programme, placing it within the global innovation ecosystem with access to technical resources and networks. It was also recognized in the UAE Ministry of Economy’s Future100 List in 2025, which acknowledges organizations shaping the future through physical AI and advanced technology — extending Egrobots’ regional credibility beyond its Egyptian base.

Egrobots is currently developing advanced humanoid robotics and manufacturing sector solutions, aligning its roadmap with Egypt’s Vision 2030 goals to support automation and digital transformation across the country.