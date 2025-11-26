TICAD9 spotlights AI as Japan launches major talent-development initiatives for Africa

AI took center stage at TICAD9, the 9th Tokyo International Conference on African Development, held in Yokohama in August 2025 under the theme “Co-create Innovative Solutions with Africa.” In opening remarks, Prime Minister Ishiba Shigeru highlighted AI, digital transformation, green transformation and satellite data as priority areas, saying Japan would strengthen public–private partnerships and expand private investment. UN Secretary-General António Guterres echoed the message, urging that “AI must stand for Africa included,” and calling for greater investment in youth and women, digital innovation and reforms in global governance and financing.

The Yokohama Declaration adopted at TICAD9 underscored the need for human-centric, inclusive and trustworthy AI.

Japan launches major AI talent programme for Africa

At the conference, Japan’s Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry announced the “Human Resource Development in AI/Data Science for Africa’s Economic Growth Initiative.” A partnership was signed between the Matsuo Lab at the University of Tokyo and the UN Development Programme to provide AI capacity-building for 30,000 people in Africa over three years, promote research collaboration and expand job opportunities for AI talent.

Japan also committed to training 500 core AI specialists through the development of the African AI Center of Excellence. JICA, the World Bank and UNDP co-hosted a thematic event titled “AI Transformation for Africa,” which explored AI’s opportunities, challenges and business potential.

Growing focus on AI governance

AI governance was another major theme. Africa’s efforts to develop ethical and inclusive frameworks — including the G20’s “AI for Africa,” the Global Digital Compact and the African Union’s Continental Artificial Intelligence Strategy — were highlighted. At TICAD9, the UN University and the Government of Egypt co-organized “Governance in the Digital Era: Lessons for Africa,” emphasizing the need for context-specific and responsible governance of emerging technologies.

Global adoption trends

UNDP’s 2025 Human Development Report, “A matter of choice: People and possibilities in the age of AI,” noted that around 20 percent of people already use AI daily and that nearly two-thirds across different development contexts are expected to adopt AI within a year. Sixty-one percent of respondents believe AI will augment rather than replace their work, reflecting growing support for inclusive and equitable AI use.

Event details

Building on these developments, an AFRI CONVERSE seminar will bring together experts from JICA and UNDP, as well as entrepreneurs and students from Japan and Africa, to discuss AI’s role in African development — not as a beneficiary but as a continent shaping global innovation.

Event: Friday, Dec. 12, 2025, 17:30–19:00 (Japan Standard Time)

Format: Hybrid (UN University Annex, Tokyo, and Zoom)

Languages: Japanese, English, French

Organizers: JICA, UNDP

Programme

17:30–17:35 — Opening

17:35–17:40 — Congratulatory remarks

17:40–17:55 — Scene setting (Matsuo Lab, University of Tokyo)

17:55–18:55 — Panel discussion

18:55–19:00 — Closing

Speakers

• Tshilidzi Marwala, Rector, UN University; UN Under-Secretary-General

• Erin Hirakawa, Matsuo-Iwasawa Laboratory, University of Tokyo

• Brian T. Chirima, Harare Institute of Technology

• Robert Opp, Chief Digital Officer, UNDP

• Tomoyuki Yamada, Senior Director, JICA

• Kotone Nishigohri, CEO, Ready to Bloom Inc.

• Rachel Kimweri Makumba, KiAI Inc.

Moderator: Shuhei Ueno, JICA

AFRI CONVERSE, launched in 2018 and jointly organized by UNDP and JICA since 2020, serves as a recurring outreach platform leading up to TICAD, with multiple sessions held across Japan each year.

For inquiries:

• Ryohei Tanaka (JICA) — Tanaka.Ryohei@jica.go.jp

• Chika Kondoh (UNDP) — chika.kondoh@undp.org