Technogym and Google Cloud Deepen AI Push as Wellness Industry Moves Toward Hyper-Personalization

Italian fitness equipment manufacturer Technogym has expanded its multi-year partnership with Google Cloud, integrating Gemini AI into its equipment as the wellness industry shifts toward hyper-personalized, AI-driven training experiences.

The Technogym AI Coach allows users to interact with equipment through voice, text and photographs rather than navigating layered menus. A user can ask the equipment how to improve their “Wellness Age” and receive a personalized program that adjusts according to sleep quality, previous recovery and future objectives.

“When it works, it’s obsolete. At Technogym, this is our mantra,” said Nerio Alessandri, founder and CEO of Technogym. “Starting from our unique Technogym AI Ecosystem, we continue to innovate through our collaboration with Google Cloud and the integration of Gemini AI models, which will allow us to deliver an even more personalised and engaging wellness experience for end-users and our partner operators.”

The partnership extends to back-end gym operations through an AI Assistant designed to free trainers from administrative work. The system uses Google Cloud’s data tools to manage scheduling and routine tasks, while flagging dropout signals — patterns suggesting a member may be losing motivation — so that trainers can intervene with personal encouragement.

Technogym is part of a broader shift in the wellness industry. Wearable devices such as the Oura Ring and Samsung Galaxy Ring use AI to analyze biomarkers including heart rate variability and skin temperature, telling users when to push their training and when to rest. These tools are moving from passive tracking toward systems that anticipate user needs and offer interventions before problems emerge.

Raffaele Gigantino, country manager for Google Cloud Italy, said the partnership reflects where the industry is heading. “As the wellness industry shifts toward hyper-personalised, agentic experiences, Google Cloud is at the forefront of delivering the advanced AI technologies needed to power this transformation,” he said.

The broader objective driving the technology is healthy longevity. Technogym is combining 40 years of research with Google’s cloud infrastructure to deliver personalization at scale within a secure environment. The longer-term vision is gym equipment capable of understanding an individual’s health metrics with the comprehensiveness of a medical professional, supporting healthier lives through AI that works in the background without requiring constant user interaction.