Sussex Students Bring AI and Electronics Training to Boost Farming in Malawi

Three University of Sussex students have launched a technology programme in Malawi to help tackle agricultural challenges through artificial intelligence and low-cost electronics.

Led by PhD student Dexter Shepherd, the team designed a two-week course teaching students and professionals how to build data-logging devices using Raspberry Pi microcomputers and environmental sensors. The devices track soil moisture, temperature and light to monitor plant health.

In the second phase, participants applied AI techniques, including machine learning, to analyse the data and predict crop conditions and potential diseases.

Malawi’s economy is heavily dependent on agriculture, but smallholder farmers face climate variability, crop health issues and limited access to modern tools. The project highlights the role of affordable technology and international collaboration in advancing sustainable farming solutions.

The Sussex team said it hopes to expand the programme to other regions and tailor it to local agricultural needs.