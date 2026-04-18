Survey: 42% of Moroccan Workers Have Shared Sensitive Work Data With External AI Tools

Nearly half of employees in Morocco’s public and private sectors have shared sensitive work documents with artificial intelligence tools outside their employer’s control, according to a new survey that highlights the growing gap between workplace AI adoption and formal oversight.

The survey, conducted by cybersecurity firm Kaspersky and consulting group Averty among 310 workers across Morocco, found that 42% of respondents had uploaded confidential material to external AI platforms. Among those sharing data, workers reported uploading email content or internal messages (35%), detailed professional information (35%) and work-related screenshots (30%). Nearly 19% said they had also shared financial documents, performance indicators or spreadsheet files.

AI use in Moroccan workplaces is widespread. Fifty-seven percent of respondents said they already use AI tools in their jobs, with 84% reporting they use them at least several times per week — including 43% who use AI daily and 41% who use it multiple times weekly. Only 16% reported using it about once a month or less.

The most widely used tool is ChatGPT, cited by 84% of respondents, followed by Google Gemini at 63% and Microsoft Copilot at 23%. Other platforms include Perplexity AI at 16%, Claude at 12% and image-generation tools at 11%.

Trust in AI outputs is high: approximately 91% of workers said they trust AI-generated results, with 31% calling them “very reliable” and 60% saying “somewhat reliable.” The report warned that this level of confidence may lead employees to rely on AI even when handling sensitive material.

Researchers said the rapid spread of AI in Moroccan workplaces is being driven more by individual initiative than by company policy, with many organizations still lacking clear rules on what data may be used with external AI systems. The report called for stronger guidelines, better staff training and tighter data protection systems, warning that efficiency gains from AI adoption could come at the cost of growing exposure of sensitive information.