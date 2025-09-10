South Africa’s The Invigilator Raises ZAR195M to Expand AI-Powered Exam Monitoring Globally

The Invigilator, a South African ed-tech startup, has secured ZAR195 million ($11 million) in funding to expand its AI-powered exam monitoring platform internationally. The investment underscores growing global demand for secure, scalable remote assessment solutions.

AI-Powered Exam Integrity

Founded in 2020, The Invigilator provides anti-cheating tools designed for remote learning environments, using students’ smartphones to monitor activity during exams. The platform leverages AI algorithms to:

Track suspicious movements and device usage

Flag irregular activity for review

Operate effectively in low-bandwidth environments, making it accessible to institutions across Africa and beyond

In response to the rise of AI-generated content, the company recently introduced detection features that identify whether assignments or assessments were created using tools like ChatGPT or other generative AI platforms.

Strong Adoption and Global Ambitions

With more than 100 educational institutions already using the platform, The Invigilator is positioned to become a global leader in secure assessment technologies.

The fresh funding will accelerate:

International expansion into new markets

into new markets Advanced AI development for real-time, live monitoring

for real-time, Enhanced support for continuous assessment oversight

Funding Backed by Global Investors

The funding round was led by Kaltroco, a Jersey-based private investment firm, alongside backers from Nashville, Zurich, and Cape Town.

Nicholas Riemer, CEO and co-founder of The Invigilator, said the investment will help scale AI innovation while preserving the credibility of remote testing.

“This funding enables us to strengthen our technology, grow internationally, and ensure the integrity of digital assessments,” Riemer said.

The Future of Digital Assessments

The Invigilator’s rise reflects a broader trend of AI adoption in education, where institutions are seeking more reliable, scalable, and secure solutions for remote exams.

By combining smartphone-based tracking, AI-powered analytics, and low-bandwidth compatibility, the platform is well-positioned to meet the needs of emerging markets while expanding into global education systems increasingly reliant on digital learning.