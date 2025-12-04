South Africa’s Science Minister Warns of Ethical Risks as AI Shapes Global Conflict and Journalism

South Africa’s Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation, Blade Nzimande, has urged greater vigilance in how scientific advancements are used as emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence become more widespread and more powerful.

Speaking at the World Conference of Science Journalists (WCSJ) 2025 in Pretoria, Nzimande said the misuse of AI in global conflict underscores the urgent need for ethical oversight.

“The call to be vigilant is particularly urgent today when we are witnessing the use of emerging technologies such as AI, not only for the targeted killing of civilians in places such as Gaza, but also how the same technology is being used in the targeted killing of journalists,” he said.

Citing figures from the International Federation of Journalists, Nzimande noted that more than 248 journalists and media workers have been killed since Oct. 7, 2023. The federation alleges that some of these deaths resulted from deliberate targeting by the Israeli army, with several cases under investigation by the International Criminal Court.

Nzimande challenged the audience to consider science journalism’s role in a world where “countries continue to sell weapons to other countries that are committing genocide and other human rights violations.”

The minister highlighted the relevance of this year’s conference theme, “Science journalism and social justice: journalism that builds understanding and resilience,” saying it places responsibility on journalists to interrogate how science is used to address inequality, conflict, pandemics and climate change.

He also stressed the importance of improving how scientific information is communicated to the public. “We must constantly assess how science is communicated and how such communication influences social attitudes toward science,” he said.

Nzimande outlined government efforts to strengthen science journalism and build a scientifically literate society. The Department of Science, Technology and Innovation places more than 40 unemployed journalism graduates each year in science reporting roles through partnerships with mainstream and community media.

Television, the internet and radio remain the public’s main sources of science information, according to the 2022 South African Public Relationship with Science survey.

The WCSJ 2025 marks the first time the conference is being hosted on the African continent. It follows South Africa’s recent G20 Leaders’ Summit and serves as a significant platform for elevating discussions on science communication and its societal impact.

This year’s programme includes three plenary sessions, 58 parallel sessions and contributions from 196 speakers. Delegates also have the opportunity to attend 21 field trips, including visits to major research projects such as the Square Kilometre Array.

“The hosting of this conference does not just affirm our status as a preferred destination for global conferences; it also provides us with a unique opportunity to showcase South Africa and Africa’s science and cultural landscape,” Nzimande said.