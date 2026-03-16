South African Higher Education Firm Stadio Introduces Traffic Light System to Guide Student AI Use

Higher education firm Stadio has developed a “traffic light” framework that categorizes when students may, may not, or must use artificial intelligence in their coursework — embracing the technology rather than taking a punitive approach to its use.

Under the system, every assignment is marked red, amber or green. Red means AI is not permitted; amber means AI use is optional; and green means AI use is required. Stadio said some assignments will actively require students to use the technology as part of their training for an AI-driven workplace.

“As a higher learning institution, we should not fear AI,” said Dr. Jolanda Morkel, Stadio’s head of instructional design and senior research academic. “We recognise that it’s not going away — it’s already transforming how people live and work, and our responsibility is to ensure our students graduate ready for this world.”

Morkel said red assignments are designed to build independent skills such as critical thinking, communication and problem-solving. Amber assignments allow students to decide whether to use AI tools for tasks such as brainstorming and editing. Green assignments require students to use AI — for example, to speed up repetitive tasks or generate ideas — giving them practice in applying the technology in professional contexts.

“Through this approach, students don’t just learn how to use AI — they learn when to use it, and why it matters,” Morkel said.

She said AI skills are now as fundamental as reading, writing and numeracy, and that the goal is to cultivate AI literacy that includes knowing how to use the technology responsibly, evaluate its outputs and apply it ethically across different contexts.

Stadio said its emphasis will remain on academic integrity, critical engagement and authentic learning, and that exposing students to all three categories of AI use during their studies will give graduates a competitive edge as both professionals and ethical AI users.

“In the workplace, there will be tasks where AI is not appropriate, tasks where it may be helpful, and tasks where it is indispensable,” the company said.

Stadio acknowledged that many academics treat AI with suspicion and said it is working to help its staff view it as a valuable partner in improving educational outcomes.