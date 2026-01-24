South African Artist Uses AI-Generated Comics to Spotlight Community Issues

Thembelani Mkhize, 32, is using AI-generated comics to highlight community issues and help residents better understand what is happening around them.

Mkhize, who is from Mpophomeni, has gained attention for creating visual stories that reflect challenges facing society, including local service delivery concerns. He said his passion for storytelling was influenced by his father, who regularly bought newspapers and encouraged reading at home.

“He bought the paper daily and Sundays were newspaper days,” Mkhize said. “I really enjoyed reading.”

Mkhize previously worked at a newspaper but recently left. He said using artificial intelligence to create images has given him more freedom to express himself.

He also paints murals and uses prompts to design cartoons, which he then refines to ensure the message is clear. Mkhize said he began developing his AI-generated comics in 2024 and has received both praise and criticism.

“Initially, I began working with prompts and experimenting with images,” he said. “At first, the images were not well received, and I feel that had to do with the messages being shared. Not everyone agreed with how certain politicians were portrayed.”

He said his work improved as he continued practicing and refining the visuals.

“As I continued practising, the images began to convey the message more clearly, and that was welcomed by the public,” Mkhize said.

One of his recent comics focused on residents in Pietermaritzburg who experienced multiple water and electricity outages over the New Year period. He said the comic was well received.

Mkhize is also collaborating with local artist Lelo Mncwango on marketing and mural projects. He said his inspiration comes directly from the conditions he sees in his community.

“It is disappointing to see the state of our city and the roads that we encounter daily,” he said.

Mkhize added that he does not feel threatened by artificial intelligence and views it as a tool that can support his creative growth.

“When ChatGPT and AI started filtering in, I decided to explore them and find ways they could help me, not replace me, but serve as tools to help me progress,” he said.