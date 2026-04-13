Somalia Presents AI Adoption Plan at East Africa Summit, Positions Itself as Regional Digital Leader

Somalia is positioning itself as a key innovator in East Africa’s digital transformation push, presenting a comprehensive artificial intelligence adoption plan at the East Africa Science and Technology Commission summit while simultaneously advancing cybersecurity frameworks and regional digital integration initiatives.

Abdiqani Abdullahi Ahmed, communications consultant for Somalia’s Ministry of Information, Culture and Tourism, said the ministry has successfully implemented AI systems in national media operations, including automated translation, content generation and advanced digital distribution tools that have significantly reduced editorial production time. “By moving away from manual, time-consuming processes, the Ministry has established an efficient information dissemination network,” Ahmed said, describing the achievement as evidence of Somalia’s ability to implement complex technological solutions.

Somalia’s digital push extends beyond its borders. Hormuud Telecom, the country’s largest telecommunications provider, recently signed a memorandum of understanding with the German Agency for International Cooperation to develop an inclusive digital economy across the broader East African region, with a focus on cross-border payment systems, digital literacy and AI training programs aimed at youth employment.

The country’s National Communications Authority is also accelerating preparations for the rollout of the One Network Area initiative, a regional program designed to lower cross-border mobile costs and improve digital integration across East Africa. Officials said cheaper and more reliable cross-border communication is expected to stimulate trade, enhance financial inclusion and strengthen economic ties with neighboring countries.

The Somali delegation at the summit also led initiatives with the East Africa Kiswahili Commission, promoting the use of AI-powered platforms to enhance language integration among member states and overcome communication barriers across borders.

Minister of Telecommunications and Technology Mohamed Adam Mo’alim Ali has reaffirmed the government’s commitment to data protection and cybersecurity legislation as pillars of the country’s digital transformation strategy, which is aligned with Somalia’s Vision 2025 framework. Speaking at the WSIS+20 Ministerial Roundtable in Geneva, the minister said Somalia is “deeply committed to accelerating its digital transformation in partnership with international organizations.”

However, the country faces credibility challenges in the cybersecurity space. Federal authorities acknowledged in November 2025 that the country’s e-visa data system had been compromised following earlier official denials of a breach. A subsequent Al Jazeera investigation found that Somalia’s electronic visa website lacked adequate security measures, potentially exposing thousands of e-visas containing sensitive personal information including passport details, full names and dates of birth.

Somalia is also participating in the Eastern Africa Regional Digital Integration Project, a World Bank-funded initiative aimed at delivering secure and affordable cross-border internet connectivity, enabling interoperable digital services across countries and building institutional cybersecurity capacity across the region.