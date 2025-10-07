Shaping AI Governance with African Values for Global Impact

Op-Ed by Tiffany A. Archer, Esq., Founder & President of Eunomia Risk Advisory & Eunomia Global

Africa’s digital future hinges not on simply adopting the latest artificial intelligence (AI) innovations, but on shaping them to fit the continent’s vast, complex cultural tapestry. As the world turns to Africa as a potential leader in ethical technology, the challenge—and promise—of truly inclusive governance has never been more urgent. (Centre for Intellectual Property and Information Technology Law, Strathmore)

One-Size-Fits-All? The Dangers for African AI

Global conversations about AI often lean on imported frameworks, based on norms from other continents. But Africa’s 1.4 billion people represent hundreds of languages, myriad cultures, and highly varied business and governance traditions, as reflected in the African Union’s (AU) Continental AI Strategy. When AI systems fail to reflect this diversity, the result can be embedded bias, eroded trust, and limited benefits for the majority. (Future of Privacy Forum)

Timely national efforts, such as Ghana’s Ministry of Communication and Digitalisation-led roadmap and Rwanda’s Ministry of ICT and Innovation pilots, have found that harmonizing top-down regulation with grassroots consultation is difficult yet critical. Language barriers, low digital literacy, and regional differences all risk leaving communities excluded from both technology design and governance. (Centre for International Governance Innovation)

Algorithmic Isolation: The Echo Chamber Challenge

Despite the promise of artificial intelligence and digital connectivity, President John Dramani Mahama of Ghana sharply captured a growing concern at the 80th UN General Assembly in September 2025:

“The internet, social media platforms, and artificial intelligence offer us the illusion of connectivity when in fact what they do is reinforce isolation by using algorithms that ensure that we do not receive new ideas and perspectives, but rather more of the same content.”

(John Dramani Mahama, President of the Republic of Ghana, UN General Assembly, September 2025). (United Nations Ghana)

This warning is especially relevant for Africa, where cultural and linguistic diversity should be a strength, not an obstacle. Mahama’s words remind us that technology, without mindful governance and local adaptation, can deepen divisions instead of opening minds.

Local Values, Better Governance

Ethical AI in Africa must draw on local traditions of communal accountability—such as Ubuntu: “I am because we are”—and pursue frameworks co-designed by the people they impact. The AU’s Continental AI Strategy calls for continent-wide guidelines that are transparent, participatory, and respectful of human rights, but also demands that they be tailored for each country’s unique realities. South African and Kenyan researchers have further stressed that regulatory consultation must involve cultural practitioners, language experts, and grassroots leaders to ensure relevance and trustworthiness. (United Nations University)

Ghana’s strategy, shaped through a multistakeholder process, sets priorities for health, agriculture, and education based on community-raised issues. Rwanda’s regulatory sandbox pilots blend ministry oversight with rural experimentation—directly addressing language gaps and digital inclusion in real time. (Frontiers in Research Metrics and Analytics)

The Blueprint for Ethical African AI

Plural Consultation: Engage the diverse voices of every country and region, as encouraged by the AU and exemplified by Ghana and Rwanda. (Future of Privacy Forum)

Engage the diverse voices of every country and region, as encouraged by the AU and exemplified by Ghana and Rwanda. (Future of Privacy Forum) Local Data and Validation: Ensure AI is trained on regional languages, knowledge, and practices; Nigeria’s National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) and Kenya’s Office of the Data Protection Commissioner (ODPC) lead regulatory adaptation to local realities. (Centre for Intellectual Property and Information Law: Strathmore)

Ensure AI is trained on regional languages, knowledge, and practices; Nigeria’s National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) and Kenya’s Office of the Data Protection Commissioner (ODPC) lead regulatory adaptation to local realities. (Centre for Intellectual Property and Information Law: Strathmore) Cultural Adaptability: Build policies to evolve with new risks and opportunities, leveraging ECOWAS and SADC for regional harmonization. (The Future of Privacy Forum)

Build policies to evolve with new risks and opportunities, leveraging ECOWAS and SADC for regional harmonization. (The Future of Privacy Forum) Education and Literacy: Invest in digital literacy at all levels, as done by Rwanda’s Ministry of ICT and Innovation, empowering broad-based participation and oversight. (Frontiers in Research Metrics and Analytics)

From Rule-Taker, Not Rule-Maker

The AU’s strategy, leading commentators, and a growing body of research warn that Africa should never simply import digital standards. To set the agenda, African countries must invest in sovereign data systems, cultivate policy frameworks from the ground up, and put national agencies—like Ghana’s oversight taskforces, Nigeria’s NITDA, and Kenya’s ODPC—at the center of digital sovereignty and citizen protection. (United Nations University)

The Time for Inclusive Action is Now

Africa’s greatest advantage is its remarkable diversity. As we stand at the crossroads of digital transformation, this is a moment for leaders—and citizens—to insist on AI governance that reflects the full richness of African experience. Every government ministry, regulator, entrepreneur, and civil society group must treat multistakeholder consultation as a non-negotiable starting point, not a checkbox.

The African Union’s Continental AI Strategy provides a vital foundation, but real success demands that local voices shape policy. We need cross-border regulatory alliances and fast-tracked digital literacy for every community—from world-class cities to the most rural villages. Now is the time for decisive, inclusive, and transparent action—so that Africa’s innovation serves the many, not just the few.

Let us seize this moment to make AI a bridge between cultures and a lever for equity, not just a new technology. The power, responsibility, and opportunity lie in our collective hands.