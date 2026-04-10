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Regional Spotlights

Rwanda Trains Government’s Chief Digital Officers in AI as Part of Public Sector Modernization Push

1 Min Read
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Rwanda’s Ministry of ICT and Innovation has brought together chief digital officers from across government agencies for a specialized artificial intelligence training session, as the country intensifies efforts to embed AI into public institutions beyond the experimentation stage.

The session, facilitated by Cenfri, focused on equipping participants with practical knowledge of emerging AI technologies including generative AI, and how they can be applied to real government use cases. It also explored different implementation approaches and highlighted governance considerations necessary for responsible AI deployment in the public sector.

The ministry said the training forms part of Rwanda’s broader strategy to ensure that AI adoption translates into tangible benefits for citizens rather than remaining confined to pilot projects. By strengthening institutional capacity, the government aims to use AI to improve efficiency, enhance service delivery and drive innovation across sectors.

Rwanda is positioning its public institutions to implement new technologies in ways that deliver measurable impact and support national development goals as the pace of AI advancement accelerates.

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