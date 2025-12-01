Protei Exec Says AI, Network Optimization Key to Sustainable Telecom Growth in Africa

At AfricaCom 2025 in Cape Town, Vladimir Freinkman, vice president of marketing and business development at Protei, discussed sustainable growth, network optimization, artificial intelligence and the role of tier-two vendors in Africa’s telecom market during an interview with TechAfrica News founder Akim Benamara.

Balancing Growth, Investment and Revenue

Freinkman said operators face a widening gap between rising subscriber numbers and declining revenue per user, even as they are required to invest heavily in network capacity and quality.

“Despite the growth of the number of subscribers, the average price that regular people are ready to pay for a commodity service is not increasing; it is decreasing,” he said. Operators must still upgrade networks and deploy new technologies, which creates a major challenge: maintaining acceptable prices for consumers while managing the cost of expansion. He said the path forward involves focusing on targeted revenue streams and using technology to optimize network performance and control operating expenses.

Data Optimization as a Growth Driver

Freinkman identified data services as the clearest opportunity for sustainable revenue. As internet access becomes both a commodity and a human-rights expectation, operators must balance affordability with performance. He pointed to policy enforcement, network analytics and intelligent traffic prioritization as key tools. Artificial intelligence can also improve efficiency, though its most practical use today is in customer care through predictive analytics that reduce errors and improve service.

Space for Alternative Vendors

Freinkman said alternative technology providers continue to find room to compete in a market still dominated by global tier-one vendors. When a major vendor controls too much share, he said, operators often face high costs and limited flexibility. Companies such as Protei, Hytera and IP Look offer competition and specialized solutions for private networks and industrial applications. According to Freinkman, this competition helps operators manage costs and maintain more balanced supplier relationships.

AI’s Role Today and Tomorrow

Freinkman offered a measured view of AI adoption, noting it cannot yet replace human oversight in network operations. However, AI can analyze subscriber behavior, recommend better data bundles and reduce the likelihood of human error. He said wider AI applications in network optimization are possible over time, but a full shift away from human-led operations remains a long-term prospect.

Protei’s Strategic Path

Freinkman said Protei’s strategy is to build trust through strong performance in core product areas before expanding its portfolio. Early success in solutions such as deep packet inspection enables the company to introduce complementary offerings and participate in future tenders. He noted that recent projects, including MVNO deployments in Nigeria, show Protei’s continued investment in the African market.