OpenAI Launches $100 Monthly Plan to Challenge Anthropic’s Claude Pricing

OpenAI has introduced a $100 per month subscription tier for ChatGPT, filling a pricing gap between its existing $20 Plus plan and $200 Pro plan as the company moves to compete more directly with Anthropic’s Claude, which has long offered a $100 monthly option.

The new tier is designed to support heavier daily usage of Codex, OpenAI’s AI-powered coding tool. The company said the $100 plan will offer five times more Codex usage than the Plus plan, while the $200 plan offers 20 times the limits of Plus. Neither plan offers unlimited usage.

“The new $100 Pro Tier is designed to give developers more practical coding capacity for the money, especially during high-intensity work sessions where limits matter most,” an OpenAI spokesperson told TechCrunch, adding that the company believes Codex delivers more coding capacity per dollar than Anthropic’s Claude Code across paid tiers.

OpenAI is offering elevated Codex limits on the $100 plan through May 31 as part of a promotional period. The company cautioned that those higher limits will not continue beyond that date.

OpenAI’s current pricing structure includes a free tier that now incorporates ads, an $8 per month Go plan also supported by ads, the $20 per month ad-free Plus plan, the new $100 per month plan and the $200 per month plan. The $200 plan, while not currently listed on OpenAI’s pricing page, remains available, the company confirmed.

OpenAI said more than 3 million people globally are using Codex every week, a figure it described as five times higher than three months ago, with usage growing more than 70% month over month.