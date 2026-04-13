NWU Master’s Student From Rural Ventersdorp Champions Responsible AI Governance for Africa

A master’s student at North-West University who grew up in a rural community near Ventersdorp is researching the national security risks of artificial intelligence, arguing that African countries must actively shape AI governance rather than simply adapt to frameworks developed elsewhere.

Lebogang Marago is pursuing a Master of Arts in political studies in the Department of Political Science and International Relations. His research, titled “Navigating the Digital Frontier: A Strategic Assessment of Artificial Intelligence as a National Security Threat in South Africa,” examines the weaponization of AI, institutional readiness and cyber defense frameworks in the context of global technological competition and the strategic challenges facing countries in the Global South.

Marago said growing up in a community marked by high unemployment and limited prospects motivated him to ask deeper questions about governance, inequality and policy. “I became interested in understanding how political and legal systems shape people’s lives and why some communities remain marginalised despite democratic governance,” he said.

His research highlights what he describes as a widening gap between technological advancement and policy preparedness. “Many states are not fully prepared to regulate or mitigate the risks associated with emerging technologies,” he said, stressing the importance of integrating security policy, technological governance and strategic planning to ensure AI systems are developed responsibly.

Marago has contributed to several research projects within his department and is the author of a forthcoming book chapter titled “Utilising Artificial Intelligence for Climate Change Policy in Africa.” He also authored a conference paper examining how AI-driven innovation strategies can support sustainable development and resilience in crisis-prone environments, which he presented at the Conference on Public Innovation, Development and Sustainability hosted by the University of KwaZulu-Natal in October 2024.

In addition to his research, Marago provides lecturing support and works in academic administration at NWU.

Looking ahead, he said the future of governance will be defined by emerging technologies and urged African institutions to build the capacity and policy frameworks needed to harness AI’s benefits while managing its risks. “It is crucial that African countries develop the institutional capacity and policy frameworks necessary to harness its benefits while mitigating its risks,” he said.