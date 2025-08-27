Nvidia Q2 Earnings to Test AI Market Sentiment Amid Valuation Fears and China Sales Restrictions

All eyes are on Nvidia’s second-quarter earnings report set for release on Wednesday, as the chipmaker faces its first major investor test since last week’s mass AI-stock selloff. The results are expected to set the tone for the broader AI-driven tech sector, which has been rattled by mounting concerns over overvaluation and slower-than-expected returns.

Nvidia, which became the first company to hit a $4 trillion market cap in July, saw its shares dip 3.5% last week — its sharpest drop in months — before modestly rebounding ahead of the report. Analysts project earnings of $1.01 per share on $46.05 billion in revenue, according to FactSet.

AI Boom Meets Market Skepticism

Investor caution intensified following an MIT report revealing that 95% of AI pilots fail to generate revenue growth and comments from OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, who warned that some AI firms are “overhyped.”

Still, optimism remains among some analysts. Dan Ives of Wedbush Securities called this “a flex-the-muscles moment for Jensen Huang and Nvidia,” arguing that the AI revolution is still in its early stages as demand for accelerated computing grows across industries.

China Sales Ban Weighs on Outlook

Nvidia’s earnings will also reflect fallout from U.S. restrictions on AI chip exports to China, imposed by President Donald Trump earlier this year. The ban initially threatened an $8 billion revenue hit for Q2, but a deal with the U.S. government allows Nvidia to export its H20 chips to China in exchange for giving Washington a 15% revenue cut on those sales.

China has since responded by ramping up domestic chip production and raising security concerns over Nvidia’s hardware, adding pressure on the company’s future market share in the region.

Analysts Expect Strong Datacenter Growth

Despite geopolitical tensions, Nvidia continues to dominate the AI infrastructure market, with robust demand for its Blackwell datacenter chips and accelerated computing platforms.

“The continued growth in financials and product demand highlights Nvidia’s leadership position,” said Alvin Nguyen, senior analyst at Forrester. “However, geopolitical risks, particularly around China, remain a key watchpoint.”