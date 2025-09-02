Nigeria Positions Itself as Africa’s AI Leader at GITEX NIGERIA Summit

The GITEX NIGERIA Government Leadership & AI Summit opened this week in Abuja with a clear message from Hon. Bosun Tijani, Nigeria’s Minister of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy: Africa must produce, lead, and innovate in artificial intelligence — not remain a passive consumer of global technologies.

The summit, hosted under the patronage of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and organised by KAOUN International in collaboration with the Federal Ministry of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy and NITDA, marks the inaugural edition of GITEX NIGERIA before moving to Lagos on September 2–3.

Bosun Tijani: Africa Must Lead, Not Follow

In his keynote address — his first public appearance since being named among TIME’s 100 Most Influential People in AI 2025 — Tijani stressed the urgent need for Africa to build its AI capacity.

“Nations are harnessing AI to automate processes, analyse data, and optimise resources in ways we could not imagine a decade ago,” Tijani said.

“Africa must not treat AI as an afterthought. We must produce, lead, and innovate. To shape our destiny, AI must sit at the very centre of our strategy.”

Tijani called for collaboration, investment, and decisive leadership, warning that countries failing to act risk falling behind as global AI leaders accelerate their competitiveness.

Lagos Governor: From Ambition to Action

Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu emphasised the role of Lagos in building Nigeria’s AI-driven future.

“Lagos is not just ambitious — we are actively scaling startups and building digital infrastructure to turn policy into progress,” Sanwo-Olu said.

“This is a moment for global tech leaders to see Africa not just as a market but as a co-creator in the AI revolution.”

NITDA’s Vision: Talent First, Technology Second

Kashifu Abdullahi, Director-General and CEO of the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), highlighted AI’s transformational economic potential and Nigeria’s strategy for talent development.

“We stand on the cusp of a new industrial revolution powered by AI — one where tasks are automated, diseases cured, and deeper human connections created,” Abdullahi said.

Key NITDA initiatives include:

Training 3 million tech talents through the 3MTT programme

through the Embedding digital literacy across Nigeria’s education systems

across Nigeria’s education systems Investing in computing infrastructure and AI policy frameworks

Preparing the workforce for global competitiveness

“This AI era is not just about technology — it’s about talent,” Abdullahi stressed. “Nurtured, digitally fluent talent will define Nigeria’s progress.”

GITEX NIGERIA: Building West Africa’s AI Hub

Trixie LohMirmand, EVP of Dubai World Trade Centre and CEO of KAOUN International, positioned GITEX NIGERIA as a launchpad for Nigeria’s AI ambitions:

“GITEX NIGERIA showcases the ambition and energy of Nigeria as the next global AI hub. We aim to connect startups, SMEs, and innovators to global networks and secure Nigeria’s place at the AI leadership table.”

The programme will transition to Lagos between September 3–4 for:

GITEX NIGERIA Tech Expo & Future Economy Conference at Eko Hotel Convention Centre

at GITEX NIGERIA Startup Festival at Landmark Centre

Why It Matters

GITEX NIGERIA is more than a showcase — it’s a strategic platform to:

Position Nigeria as Africa’s AI powerhouse

Attract foreign investment in AI and digital infrastructure

in AI and digital infrastructure Scale homegrown startups and innovation ecosystems

Align national strategies with the global AI economy

With contributions from global tech leaders including Amazon Web Services, Google Cloud, Cisco, Microsoft Research, IFC, and the UNDP, the summit underscores Nigeria’s regional leadership aspirations in AI governance, infrastructure, and skills development.