Nigeria Launches AI Innovation Hub at University of Lagos in Push to Lead Africa’s Digital Economy

Nigeria has launched an Artificial Intelligence University Innovation Pod at the University of Lagos, marking what officials described as a strategic shift toward a knowledge-based economy and a commitment to ensuring the country plays an active role in the global AI revolution.

The AI UNIPOD was officially launched by Vice President Kashim Shettima, represented at the ceremony by Deputy Chief of Staff to the President Ibrahim Hassan, alongside the United Nations Development Programme and the Tertiary Education Trust Fund. Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy Minister Bosun Tijani and Lagos State Commissioner for Science and Technology Tunbosun Alake were also among the attendees.

Hassan said Nigeria must not remain passive in the unfolding global AI revolution. “Across agriculture, healthcare, education, and finance, AI offers vast opportunities to unlock new pathways to prosperity. But this potential will only be realised if our systems are inclusive, equitable, and aligned with our values,” he said, expressing confidence in Nigeria’s capacity to lead Africa in AI development.

UNDP Resident Representative in Nigeria Elsie Attafuah said the project’s success depends on cooperation between government, academia and the private sector. “To the private sector, this is an invitation to invest in talent and help translate ideas into enterprises. To the young people here today, this platform is an opportunity that calls for curiosity, creativity, and commitment,” she said.

Tertiary Education Trust Fund Executive Secretary Sonny Echono said Nigeria’s economic resilience depends on its ability to empower young people with the skills needed for an AI-driven economy.

University of Lagos Vice-Chancellor Folasade Ogunsola described the UNIPOD as “a catalyst for development,” saying it would help breed leaders capable of using AI to address complex societal problems. “AI is a pivotal force reshaping our world. We aim to cultivate a generation of leaders who can drive technological advancement and enhance our economic competitiveness,” she said.

The initiative is intended to convert academic research into commercially viable AI-driven solutions and is expected to serve as a blueprint for wider digital transformation, with calls already emerging for state governments to localize and scale the model across the country.