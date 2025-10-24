Nigeria Launches AI Government Campus to Train Civil Servants in Artificial Intelligence

The Nigerian government, in partnership with Google and Apolitical, has launched the AI Government Campus, a new initiative aimed at training civil servants in artificial intelligence (AI) to enhance public sector efficiency and digital governance, Techpoint Africa reports.

The program provides structured online courses covering AI fundamentals, ethics, and real-world applications within government systems, complete with assessments to measure progress and ensure accountability.

Integrating AI into Government Operations

Speaking at the official launch in Abuja, Bosun Tijani, Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, underscored the federal government’s goal of embedding AI capabilities directly into the civil service.

“We see artificial intelligence as a major driver of productivity across our key sectors,” Tijani said. “We are putting resources into ensuring AI becomes native to our civil service — to accelerate the time we spend on processes and deliver better outcomes for citizens.”

The initiative forms part of Nigeria’s broader AI strategy for governance, which seeks to modernize public administration through automation, data analytics, and digital innovation.

Google’s Role in AI Capacity Building

Adewolu Adene, Google’s Government Affairs and Public Policy Manager for West Africa, emphasized the company’s contribution to building digital skills within the public sector.

“By working hand-in-hand with public sector leaders, we’re not only providing technical tools but sharing knowledge that helps them build smarter, more inclusive governance,” Adene noted.

Google’s support for the AI Government Campus builds on its growing investment in AI education and research across Africa. The tech giant has committed ₦2.8 billion to AI talent development in Nigeria, funding initiatives such as:

DeepTech Ready Upskilling , which trains 20,000 Nigerians in data science and AI.

, which trains in data science and AI. Experience AI , a program helping teachers introduce AI concepts to 125,000 students .

, a program helping teachers introduce AI concepts to . University Access Programmes, providing African university students with a year of free access to premium AI tools.

Empowering Public Sector Transformation

According to Chris Ferguson, Vice President at Apolitical, the platform co-leading the initiative, the AI Government Campus will equip public officials at all levels—from senior policymakers to mid-level administrators—with the skills needed to integrate AI into governance.

“The program is designed to empower decision-makers to identify opportunities for AI across ministries and agencies,” Ferguson explained. “It’s about giving civil servants the practical knowledge to apply AI responsibly and effectively.”

The training emphasizes ethical frameworks, data privacy, and responsible deployment of AI to ensure technology strengthens, rather than replaces, human judgment in public decision-making.

Building a Digitally Ready Civil Service

The AI Government Campus aligns with Nigeria’s National Artificial Intelligence Strategy and complements efforts by the Federal Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy to build a digitally fluent civil service capable of driving innovation.

By combining technical training, policy guidance, and practical implementation tools, the initiative is expected to enhance service delivery, data-driven decision-making, and citizen engagement across government institutions.

“This marks a new chapter for Nigeria’s public sector,” Tijani said. “We are not only preparing for the future — we are creating it.”

With ongoing collaborations between government, academia, and the private sector, Nigeria continues to position itself as a regional leader in AI adoption and digital governance reform.