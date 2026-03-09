Nigeria Joins Global Regulators in Crackdown on AI-Generated Privacy Violations

Nigeria’s data protection regulator has aligned with more than 60 global counterparts to address privacy violations stemming from artificial intelligence tools capable of generating highly realistic images and videos of identifiable individuals.

The Nigeria Data Protection Commission endorsed a joint statement coordinated by the Global Privacy Assembly’s International Enforcement Cooperation Working Group, warning of the growing misuse of AI-powered imagery tools. The statement raises concerns about the creation of non-consensual intimate images, manipulated videos, defamatory content and other harmful material, with particular attention to risks facing children and vulnerable groups.

The statement calls on organizations developing or deploying such systems to implement strong technical and organizational safeguards, ensure transparency in how personal data are used, provide effective mechanisms for removing harmful content and comply fully with applicable data protection laws. While the joint statement does not introduce new binding rules, it signals a coordinated enforcement posture among participating authorities as generative AI technologies face mounting regulatory scrutiny worldwide.

The NDPC said its endorsement forms part of broader steps by Nigerian authorities to promote responsible AI adoption. The commission has also issued a General Application and Implementation Directive mandating privacy by design and privacy by default in the development and deployment of AI tools operating in Nigeria.

Vincent Olatunji, the national commissioner and CEO of the NDPC, said compliance audits conducted under the Nigeria Data Protection Act would serve as a key benchmark for monitoring how organizations use AI systems to process personal data. Data controllers and processors classified as being of major importance must file Compliance Audit Returns, which the commission said will now be used to assess adherence to responsible AI standards.

Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy Minister Bosun Tijani previously led efforts to develop a national AI strategy aimed at balancing innovation with safeguards.

For Nigeria, analysts say the alignment with global regulators could strengthen cross-border cooperation on investigations involving AI-generated content affecting citizens, while reinforcing domestic enforcement as businesses increasingly integrate AI tools into their operations.