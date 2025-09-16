Nigeria Joins Global Privacy Assembly to Tackle AI and Data Protection

The Nigeria Data Protection Commission (NDPC) participated in the 47th Global Privacy Assembly (GPA) in Seoul, South Korea, joining 148 data protection authorities and organizations from 95 countries.

Led by National Commissioner Dr. Vincent Olatunji, the Nigerian delegation took part in discussions under the theme “Artificial Intelligence in Our Daily Lives: Data and Privacy Issues.” Talks focused on balancing AI innovation with privacy rights and regulatory safeguards.

The NDPC also held bilateral meetings with global counterparts to strengthen collaboration, exchange best practices, and review legal frameworks. Officials said the engagement reflects Nigeria’s goal of fostering responsible digital innovation while protecting citizens’ privacy.