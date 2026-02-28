New Institute Launches Phased AI Training Program for South Africa’s Small Businesses

Small businesses across South Africa now have a dedicated pathway to artificial intelligence adoption after a new institute launched a phased training program aimed at closing the digital skills gap among entrepreneurs.

Johannesburg-based technology training firm LeanTechnovations launched the Artificial Intelligence Entrepreneurial Institute of South Africa on Feb. 24, offering practical AI training for small, medium and micro enterprises through short, mobile-friendly modules designed for business owners who lack the time or resources for traditional courses.

The institute is rolling out its curriculum in phases. The first module, AI for Owner-Managed SMMEs, launched Feb. 24. Subsequent modules will cover scaling on March 17, human resources and accounting on April 21, and marketing and sales on May 19. Each module is designed to deliver actionable AI skills rather than theoretical knowledge, allowing business owners to apply tools directly to day-to-day operations. The mobile-first approach reflects the reality that many South African entrepreneurs rely primarily on smartphones for business tasks.

Beyond individual enrollment, the institute is positioning itself as a mechanism for corporations to direct Enterprise and Supplier Development funds toward AI training. Under South Africa’s Broad-Based Black Economic Empowerment framework, companies are incentivized to invest in supplier development, and the institute’s structured program provides a compliant channel for those funds.

Rowen Pillai, CEO of LeanTechnovations and a certified AI expert, said the institute was created to address the specific challenges facing South African small businesses. “Most people know AI is here to stay, but they’re stuck. They don’t know where to start, their results are inconsistent, and they don’t have time to experiment,” Pillai said. “AIEISA exists to close that gap. We make AI practical, repeatable, and useful from day one, so SMMEs and entrepreneurs can get measurable results without needing to be ‘techy’ or hire expensive consultants.”

South Africa’s small and medium enterprise sector accounts for a significant share of national employment but faces persistent barriers to technology adoption, including cost, connectivity and skills shortages. The launch comes as African business leaders increasingly acknowledge the importance of AI while struggling to translate that awareness into practical, ground-level implementation — particularly among smaller firms.