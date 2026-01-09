Namibia University of Science and Technology Launches Country’s First AI Degree Programs

The Namibia University of Science and Technology has launched the country’s first dedicated degree programs in artificial intelligence, positioning itself as a pioneer in AI education in Namibia.

The university last week introduced a Bachelor of Artificial Intelligence and a Bachelor of Artificial Intelligence Honours program. NUST said the courses are intended to support the integration of AI across multiple sectors and to equip graduates with the skills needed to participate in a rapidly evolving digital economy.

The institution said the programs aim to ensure Namibia becomes not only a consumer of intelligent technologies but also a producer of locally relevant AI solutions that address national and regional development priorities.

“The programs will equip students with strong analytical, computational and problem-solving skills that are essential in the modern workforce,” the university said.

The degrees are offered through NUST’s Faculty of Computing and Informatics and are aligned with the recent establishment of the AI and Robotics Accelerator. The programs are designed to be practice-oriented, combining theoretical foundations with hands-on learning through laboratories, real-world projects, internships and industry partnerships.

NUST Public Relations Officer Cindy van Wyk said students will develop competencies in machine learning, deep learning, data science, robotics and computational methods, preparing them to design and build intelligent systems and operate in technology-driven environments.

The university said the programs are expected to strengthen Namibia’s digital skills base, enhance economic and technological competitiveness and stimulate local innovation by enabling the development of intelligent solutions tailored to regional needs.

Van Wyk said growing digital transformation across industries has increased reliance on AI to support decision-making, optimize operations and improve organizational processes, driving demand for skilled AI professionals.

Graduates are expected to find opportunities across a range of sectors, including roles such as machine learning engineer, AI engineer, robotics engineer, automation specialist and data scientist.

NUST also said it is developing short courses in artificial intelligence, which will be introduced to broaden access and support wider skills development across the country.