MTN Zambia and Huawei Launch Africa’s First AI-Powered Network Backup

MTN Zambia and Huawei have launched Africa’s first artificial intelligence-powered adaptive power backup system, designed to keep mobile networks running during extended electricity outages.

The innovation, tested in regions affected by frequent power cuts, has successfully extended network uptime by up to six hours without relying on extra batteries or generators. According to MTN Zambia, the system has improved network resilience by more than 50%, strengthening connectivity for communities, businesses, and essential services across the country.

The AI-driven system continuously monitors and optimizes power consumption, intelligently allocating energy to maximize backup duration during grid failures.

“This solution significantly enhances network uptime and ensures our customers remain connected, even during prolonged power disruptions,” said Thomas Ngoma, acting chief technology officer at MTN Zambia.

Alex Xing, a Huawei executive, added that dependable connectivity should not depend on the stability of the power grid.

The project sets a new standard for sustainable and resilient digital infrastructure in Africa. It also highlights how AI can be applied to improve energy management and ensure uninterrupted access to vital communication services—especially in regions where power supply remains inconsistent.