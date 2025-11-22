Mozambique To Test AI-Guided Drones For Malaria Control In New WHO–Unitaid Pilot

A new pilot project will test whether artificial intelligence and drone technology can strengthen malaria prevention efforts in Mozambique. Funded by Unitaid, the initiative will be carried out by Japan-based SORA Technology in partnership with the World Health Organization and Mozambique’s National Malaria Control Programme.

AI is increasingly shaping global health responses, from forecasting outbreaks to improving logistics. In this pilot, AI-enabled drones will be used to identify mosquito breeding sites more efficiently than traditional manual approaches.

“We are deeply honored that our technology is being applied in the field through WHO with the support of Unitaid,” said SORA founder and CEO Yosuke Kaneko. “This initiative highlights the power of collaboration between international organizations, governments, and the private sector to build fairer and more sustainable health systems.”

Malaria kills nearly 600,000 people every year, and global progress has slowed. Mozambique remains one of the hardest-hit countries, with about 22,000 deaths and more than 10 million infections annually. Traditional prevention tools such as nets and indoor spraying remain critical, but they face growing challenges as mosquitoes develop resistance and climate-driven weather changes extend transmission seasons.

“We are entering a period where traditional tools alone will no longer be enough to control diseases like malaria,” said Unitaid Executive Director Philippe Duneton. He said the pilot reflects the kind of innovation needed to help countries adapt to shifting disease patterns, urban growth and climate change.

Mosquitoes often breed in small outdoor pools of stagnant water, especially in dense urban areas. Locating these habitats for larviciding is difficult, labor-intensive and often incomplete. The SORA project will generate digital maps to guide field teams through a mobile app, enabling targeted larvicide application at specific breeding sites.

“This initiative shows how innovation can help us move closer to eliminating malaria,” said Dr. Severin von Xylander, WHO Representative in Mozambique. “We are proud to support the Government of Mozambique in using cutting-edge technology to protect lives.”

Community engagement will be a core component of the pilot, especially with women and mothers who play a central role in protecting households. The project will link with maternal health services to increase awareness and encourage local participation. Lessons learned will inform how emerging technologies are adapted and integrated into national malaria strategies.

About Unitaid

Unitaid works to make new health products affordable and available in low- and middle-income countries, focusing on HIV, TB, malaria, women’s and children’s health, and pandemic preparedness. Since 2006, the organization has supported more than 100 health products, benefiting over 300 million people annually. Unitaid is a hosted partnership of the WHO.

About SORA Technology

SORA Technology is a Japan-based company using drones, AI and satellite data to tackle public health challenges. Its SORA Health Intelligence Room integrates satellite, drone and on-the-ground data to support forecasting, targeted interventions and monitoring for malaria, dengue and other vector-borne diseases. The company also develops aerial intelligence solutions for agriculture, mining and environmental applications across the Global South.