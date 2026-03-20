Mozambique Creates National AI Commission and Digital Transformation Agency to Drive Modernization

Mozambique has established a dedicated national agency to lead its digital transformation agenda, alongside a new National Commission for Artificial Intelligence, following deliberations at a recent Council of Ministers meeting.

The announcement was made by Minister of State Administration and government spokesperson Inocêncio Impissa at a press conference following the meeting. The Digital Transformation and Innovation Agency, known by its Portuguese acronym ATDI, will operate under the Ministry of Communications and Digital Transformation and will be responsible for coordinating the country’s digital modernization efforts, overseeing improvements to public service delivery and creating a unified government database.

The creation of ATDI comes alongside a plan to launch a citizen portal that will facilitate digital service access and interoperability among public entities.

The Council of Ministers also approved two additional bodies to support the effort. The National Commission for Artificial Intelligence will serve as a consultative and technical advisory body to the government on scientific matters, technological development, innovation and information security related to AI. The Multisectoral Technical Commission for Coordination and Implementation of Digital Transformation will act as a technical coordinating body supporting the modernization and digitalization of public administration.

“The National Commission for Artificial Intelligence is a consultative and technical advisory body to the government on scientific matters, technological development, innovation, and information security in relation to artificial intelligence,” Impissa said.

The new institutions are part of Mozambique’s broader digital transformation strategy, which relies on partnerships and innovation to drive progress. The United Nations Development Programme has been involved in shaping the country’s approach and has led working sessions that produced seven proposed priority areas for digital development.

Digital identity is also a central pillar of the transformation agenda. A five-year Digital Governance and Economy project, funded by the World Bank to the tune of $150 million, is designed to expand access to civil registration and identification, enable access to public services and support the digital economy. The government has also recently sought contractors to upgrade its civil registration and identity infrastructure.