Morocco Signs Agreement to Build Advanced Technology School in Dakhla

Morocco signed a partnership agreement Saturday to build and equip the National School of Advanced Technologies in Dakhla, strengthening higher education and scientific research in the country’s southern provinces.

The project aligns with the royal vision to accelerate development in southern regions and reinforce the role of regional authorities in expanding access to higher education and innovation.

The agreement was signed by Minister of Higher Education, Scientific Research and Innovation Azeddine El Midaoui; Wali of Dakhla-Oued Eddahab Ali Khalil; Regional Council President El Khattat Yanja; Ibn Zohr University President Nabil Hmina; and Khalid Zouahri, director general of the local development company Dakhla Aménagement et Développement.

The initiative forms part of national efforts to promote spatial justice and diversify university offerings in Morocco’s southern provinces. It is expected to significantly enhance the region’s higher education infrastructure by introducing training programs aligned with local economic and social development needs.

The new institution will specialize in advanced technologies, artificial intelligence, robotics and digital systems. Its objective is to train highly skilled professionals capable of meeting labor market demands and supporting regional competitiveness.

The project has a total budget of 100 million Moroccan dirhams, with the Dakhla-Oued Eddahab Regional Council contributing 20 million dirhams. Dakhla Aménagement et Développement will oversee technical studies, construction and project monitoring.

Once completed, the school is expected to expand engineering education in the region, strengthen research and innovation capacity, and enhance Dakhla’s academic profile at the national and international levels.

The National School of Advanced Technologies is part of a broader strategy to boost development in Morocco’s southern regions, particularly in education, infrastructure and economic growth. Recent initiatives include the opening of new university institutions such as the National School of Commerce and Management in Dakhla and a medical school in Laayoune, aimed at creating local training and employment opportunities for young people.