Morocco Launches Women in AI Chapter, Hosts First National Summit on Inclusive Tech

Morocco’s artificial intelligence sector is set to reach a new milestone with the launch of the Women in AI (WAI) Morocco chapter and its first national summit.

The inaugural Women in AI Morocco Summit is scheduled for Dec. 5 at Technopark Casablanca. The event will bring together leaders from technology, research, entrepreneurship, and the public sector to discuss the ethical and inclusive development of AI.

The summit marks the official introduction of WAI Morocco, which was established earlier this year and aims to position the country as a regional leader in responsible AI.

Global Women in AI representatives, senior government officials, and Moroccan innovators at the forefront of AI development are expected to attend.

The opening ceremony will be led by Amal El Fallah Seghrouchni, minister delegate in charge of digital transition. She will be followed by welcoming remarks from Lamiae Benmakhlouf, general director of Technopark Casablanca, and an address by Sofia Ghacham, ambassador of WAI Morocco.

Leaders from Women in AI’s global, African, and Middle Eastern branches will share perspectives on strengthening cross-regional collaboration.

The agenda includes a keynote address by Kaoutar El Maghraoui, principal research scientist and manager at IBM in New York, as well as panel discussions on Morocco’s AI strategy, industrial transformation, and regional partnerships. A partnership signing ceremony and networking sessions are planned throughout the day.

Building an inclusive AI ecosystem

Women in AI Morocco was founded in May 2025 as part of the global Women in AI nongovernmental organization, which operates in more than 140 countries.

The chapter aims to support Morocco’s digital transformation by advancing women’s leadership and promoting responsible, human-centered AI.

Its mission is based on three pillars: expanding access to mentorship and education, nurturing local talent through specialized programs, and encouraging ethical and impact-driven innovation.

The leadership team includes professionals and researchers specializing in AI governance, education, communication, community building, and innovation strategy. An advisory board of national and international experts supports the chapter’s long-term development.

In its first year, WAI Morocco will introduce a series of programs to strengthen the national AI ecosystem. These include workshops, webinars, a community podcast, and the launch of WAI Campus Affiliates at Moroccan universities.

The chapter will also host the WAI4Good Hackathon, designed to engage young innovators in solving social-impact challenges.

Additional collaborations include the Back to Inspire Diaspora Mentorship Program and WAI Africa Connect, which brings together WAI chapters across the continent to enhance regional cooperation.

The organization’s early efforts will prioritize three key sectors: education, healthcare, and sustainability. Education initiatives will address digital skills gaps and prepare future AI talent. Healthcare programs will support diagnostics and access to care. Sustainability work will focus on environmental resilience, including agriculture, water management, and energy optimization.

As the first national gathering of its kind, the Women in AI Morocco Summit is expected to become a central event for industry leaders, researchers, investors, and young professionals shaping the future of AI in the country.