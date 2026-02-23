Morocco, AXA Group Partner to Build National AI and Digital Skills Pipeline

Three Moroccan ministries and AXA Group signed a partnership agreement in Rabat on Feb. 16, establishing a framework to develop national expertise in artificial intelligence, data science and other high-demand technology fields.

The accord brings together the Ministry of Industry and Trade, the Ministry of Higher Education, Scientific Research and Innovation, the Ministry of Digital Transition and Administrative Reform, and the AXA Group. It aims to strengthen ties between academic training, research and industry needs while building a workforce capable of meeting the demands of Morocco’s expanding digital economy.

The partnership includes plans to roll out initial and ongoing training programs, expand apprenticeship opportunities and support research and development projects linked to digital transformation. Training programs will be developed in coordination with universities, public higher education institutions and schools operating under the Ministry of Industry and Trade to ensure alignment with labor market needs.

Minister Amal El Fallah Seghrouchni said building strong digital and AI skills is essential to Morocco’s broader digital transformation efforts. She said the partnership will help develop a national ecosystem capable of anticipating technological change and reinforcing the country’s ambition to become a regional hub for technology careers, while strengthening technological independence and economic competitiveness.

The agreement is part of Morocco’s wider digital transformation strategy. Last month, the country launched the Maroc IA 2030 roadmap, a national plan for artificial intelligence focused on governance, digital sovereignty and practical AI deployment across the economy and public services. The roadmap supports the “AI Made in Morocco” vision, which aims to develop locally designed AI solutions aligned with national economic and administrative priorities.

Morocco has also accelerated its digital government agenda through the signing of eight cooperation agreements between public institutions and private-sector partners to develop the Idarati X.0 platform, a unified digital interface designed to allow citizens to complete administrative steps directly online rather than simply navigate existing procedures. The project includes plans for a national digital wallet linked to secure infrastructure and the electronic national identity card, with a six-month roadmap to develop, test and prepare the platform for wider deployment.